VIP PODCAST 6/26 – WKH – WWE Smackdown review: Cody-Oba staredown concludes episode, Solo now all alone, more Danhausen slapstick, Trick-Saints interact, more (25 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the June 26 edition of WWE Smackdown including Cody Rhodes and Oba Femi end the show in a stare down after chaos with Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, and Gunther. Also, more Danhausen slapstick with Kit Wilson and Miz, Jade vs. Chelsea Green, a “Cruiserweight Classic,” LA Knight makes his case, Solo Sikoa now truly going solo, Ricky Saints and Trick Williams interact, and more.
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