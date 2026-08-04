NXT TV RESULTS (8/4): Wells’s live report on Vice vs. Grey in the Underground, Borne & Heights vs. Vanity Project, Zaria vs. Sinclair, more

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NXT TV RESULTS

AUGUST 4, 2026

WINTER PARK, FLA. AT THE CAPITOL WRESTLING CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON CW NETWORK

REPORT BY KELLY WELLS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

NXT Commentators: Vic Joseph, Booker T

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Backstage Correspondent(s): Emily Agard, Blake Howard

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO OUR POST-SHOW PODCAST

-WWE Remembers Dory Funk Jr. – 1941-2026

-Vic said we have a huge main event in the Underground, but let’s see what the NXT Universe thought about the Grayson Waller Effect. A brief recap of Waller last week, as well as Cruz Montana’s intentions for the NXT Championship, aired as well as Tony D’Angelo’s rebuttal. The recap ended with Waller’s soundbyte “consider your cages rattled.”

-The players for tonight’s main event were shown arriving earlier.

(1) JAIDA PARKER & THEA HAIL vs. NIKKITA LYONS & KARMEN PETROVIC (w/Nattie)

The KFC Popcorn Chicken sponsorship, already pretty obtrusive in scenes, is now splashed in all four corners of the ring. Parker and Petrovic started the match and went to wristlocks and grapples. Petrovic grounded Parker, but after a rope run, Parker hit a block and made the blind tag to Hail. Parker slammed Hail onto Petrovic for two. Back kick by Petrovic, who tagged Lyons. Lyons booted Hail and covered for two. Lyons worked a brief wristlock on the mat, and Hail tried to power up and reversed. The ref got hung up with Parker and soon everyone was involved. The babyfaces did a little dance together and laid out the heels outside. Parker got shoved into the stairs, and Nattie took out Hail. Lyons hit a Pearl River Plunge on Hail for a long two and the match went to split-screen. [c]

Hail hit a crucifix for two on Lyons, then an inside cradle for another. Lyons cut off a tag until Hail nailed a kick. Lyons yanked her away from a kick and hit a lariat to boos. Wow, an actual heat sequence shown on TV? Hail made the hot tag and Parker dominated both heels. Rana for Lyons. Hard short clothesline on Petrovic, the legal woman. Gourd buster by Parker. Parker set up Petrovic in the corner and went for the teardrop, but Lyons and Nattie broke it up. Sling blade by Petrociv. Lyons tagged in and the heels hit the Hart Attack for two. All four women were in the ring as Nattie gloated to the announcers about the move.

The match cleared up to Parker and Lyons. Parker hit Hipnotic on Nattie on the apron, then got rolled up for two. Parker set up Lyons and hit the teardrop. High-steps and a tag to Hail, who hit a flying senton on Lyons to finish.

WINNERS: Hail & Parker at 9:18.

Nattie tried to make it a beatdown, but the faces won the day.

(Wells’s Analysis: Strong tag opener that actually had some classic tag elements rather than NXT’s usual cluster. Lyons has finally gotten to the point where I have nothing to complain about, which took a long time, ut they proved they can make it work if both parties are committed.)

-Myles Borne & Tavion Heights gassed each other up ahead of their tag team championship match later tonight.

-Tony D’Angelo made his way to the ring ahead of the next segment. [c]