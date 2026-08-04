VIP PODCAST 8/4 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (7-13-2008): TNA Victory Road PPV Roundtable including Samoa Joe vs. Booker T for TNA World Title, Angel & Team 3D vs. Styles & Christian & Rhino (63 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault, we jump back 18 years to our Post-PPV Roundtable podcast following the July 13, 2008. PWTorch’s Wade Keller, Bruce Mitchell, and Pat McNeill discussed the TNA Victory Road PPV which included these matches:
- Samoa Joe vs. Booker T in a TNA World Title match
- Kurt Angle & Team 3D vs. AJ Styles & Christian Cage & Rhino
- Jay Lethal vs. Sonjay Dutt
- Gail Kim vs. Angelina Live
- Team TNA vs. Team Japan vs. Team Mexico vs. Team International
This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.
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