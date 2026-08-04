VIP PODCAST 8/3 – WKH – WWE Raw review: Summerslam Fallout, Roman veers from face to heel to face to heel, Keys vs. Fatu, Becky and Vaquer return, Breaker-Oba rivalry teased (35 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the Aug. 3 edition of WWE Raw featuring Summerslam fallout, Roman Reigns veering from babyface to heel to face to heel, Jacob Fatu vs. Royce Keys, the return of Becky Lynch and Stephanie Vaquer, a Bron Breakker-Oba Femi rivalry established, and more.
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