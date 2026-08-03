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VIP PODCAST 8/3 – Greg Parks Outloud! A big picture look at all four major WWE singles titles after Summerslam – Who could be in line to challenge for them over the next few months? (21 min.)

August 3, 2026

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of “Greg Parks Outloud!,” PWTorch columnist Greg Parks presents a podcast version of his weekly PWTorch Newsletter column. This week’s show features a look all four major WWE singles titles – currently held by Roman Reigns, C.M. Punk, Liv Morgan, and Chelsea Green – and who could be on the list of upcoming challengers for the next several months and PLEs during that time.

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