FREE PODCAST 8/1 – WKPWP Interview Classic (10 Yrs Ago): Keller interviews Jim Ross regarding Mid-South days, WWE roster split, announcing changes, his One Man Shows, SMW, Benjamin, more (114 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic podcast, we jump back to ten years ago this week (7-28-2016) for PWTorch editor Wade Keller’s interview with Jim Ross to discuss recent happenings in WWE including an evaluation of the roster split. He also addresses Jerry Lawler’s role being shifted from the main shows on color commentary to panel pre-shows. There are live callers throughout the show with a range of questions and topics dating back to his days announcing Mid-South Wrestling and Smoky Mountain Wrestling through his AXS TV show and One Man Shows.

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