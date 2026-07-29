JCW Lunacy preview (7/30): Location, announced segments, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Thursday, July 28, 2026
Where: Columbus, OH
How To Watch: YouTube at 7 p.m. Eastern
Announced Matches & Appearances
- Alice Crowley is in command with Vince Russo temporarily stepping aside. Teased for JCW Lunacy this week is JCW Patriarch Violent J using his veto power to possibly overrule her decisions . Fallout from Crowley’s secret meeting with Kerry Morton, who requested a major favor from her, is also expected to be addressed during the show.
- JCW Hvt. Champion Josh Bishop will be looking for revenge against Vince Russo’s faction after their attack on him last week. JCW is teasing tension between JCW Lunacy World Champion Caleb Konley and Krule with Russo out of the picture.
- JCW Women’s World Chamion Dani Mo returns to JCW after being attacked by Hokane and Barnabas The Bizarre two weeks ago. Crowley has teased forcing Mo back into the ring to wrestle.
The entire preview for JCW Lunacy tomorrow follows:
DETROIT, MI – Juggalo Championship Wrestling (JCW) presents an all-new episode of JCW Lunacy this Thursday, July 30, at 7:00 PM EST, broadcasting live globally on the official Psychopathic Records YouTube Channel.
This week’s broadcast promises a shakeup in authority and intense high-stakes rivalries across all divisions:
- Executive Control Hangs in the Balance: With Vince Russo temporarily stepped aside, “Big Al” Alice Crowley takes command of JCW Lunacy. However, her executive decisions remain under constant threat of veto from JCW patriarch Violent J. Tensions escalate further following last week’s secretive interaction, where “Mr. JCW” Kerry Morton approached Crowley for a major favor—leaving fans wondering if Crowley will grant his mystery request.
- Heavyweight Retaliation: Led by the legendary “Quintessential Stud Muffin” Joel Gertner, JCW World Heavyweight Champion “Big Money” Josh Bishop is seeking retribution following last week’s calculated assault by Vince Russo’s faction. Questions loom over whether JCW Lunacy World Champion Caleb Konley and the monstrous Krule can maintain cohesive teamwork in Russo’s absence.
- Women’s Champion Returns to Action: Following a brutal beatdown two weeks ago orchestrated by Hokane and her biological father, Barnabas The Bizarre, JCW Women’s World Champion “Dino-Myte” Dani Mo makes her return. Per Crowley’s directive from last week, Dani Mo may be forced back into the ring despite the predatory threat posed by Barnabas and Hokane.
- Widespread JCW Roster Action: The broadcast will also feature appearances by the JWO, the Luciano Family, the Brothers of Funstruction, and many other JCW stars.
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