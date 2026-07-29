JCW Lunacy preview (7/30): Location, announced segments, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Thursday, July 28, 2026

Where: Columbus, OH

How To Watch: YouTube at 7 p.m. Eastern

The entire preview for JCW Lunacy tomorrow follows:

DETROIT, MI – Juggalo Championship Wrestling (JCW) presents an all-new episode of JCW Lunacy this Thursday, July 30, at 7:00 PM EST, broadcasting live globally on the official Psychopathic Records YouTube Channel.

This week’s broadcast promises a shakeup in authority and intense high-stakes rivalries across all divisions: