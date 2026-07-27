FREE PODCAST 7/27 – PWTorch Dailycast – Worse or Better (Episode 14 – From Pillar to Post): Josh is joined by Adam Kidd to look at the four pillars of AEW from day one to today (98 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this PWTorch Dailycast series titled “Worse or Better,” Josh White and Stephanie Chase discuss one aspect of today’s pro wrestling scene and compare it to a previous era or eras and decide if today is… worse or better. Adam Kidd joined Josh once again to discuss the four pillars of AEW. After defining what a pillar is in a wrestling context, Josh and Adam discussed each individual wrestler and their accomplishments to determine if they are doing worse or better than in 2019, including their initial potential. They considered alternate options for pillars and then discussed who could be modern-day pillars of AEW and WWE before making a final decision on whether not the four pillars as a whole are doing worse or better.

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