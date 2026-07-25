FREE PODCAST 7/24 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Conversation Club: Dehnel & Kanner preview AEW Redemption and more + Tony Khan’s Media Q&A (153 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of All Elite Conversation Club, PWTorch contributors Joel Dehnel and Gregg Kanner preview Sunday’s AEW Redemption PPV and reflect back on the build from the July 22nd edition of AEW Dynamite from Nashville, Tenn. Additionally, they discuss WWE’s counter-programming for All Out in Chicago, Tony Khan’s media call, and upcoming shows. All this and more, including the always appreciated email and trivia from Zach.

And then in a bonus segment, Tony Khan’s media Q&A from Thursday focusing primarily on the AEW Redemption PPV this Sunday. PWTorch’s Sean Radican is among those asking TK questions. He asked about the challenges of fitting hype for a new PPV into the build for next month’s AEW All In PPV.

Send your thoughts and questions to allelitecc@gmail.com

For more, check out Gregg’s Dynamite Hits & Misses column on PWTorch.com

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