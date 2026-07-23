FREE PODCAST 7/22 – WKPWP after Dynamite: Keller & Kline & JB talk AEW Retribution build, is Moxley playing Ospreay and Omega, Foley hosting Thekla-Willow, more (139 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by Dennis Kline and Jerud Buhagiar (JB) to review AEW Dynamite with chat, caller, and email interactions throughout. They start with analysis of the Will Ospreay-Kenny Omega-Jon Moxley tensions and examine whether it’s a derivative overdone trope to sneakily next-level clever compared to most “friendly-fire fallout” storylines (like CM Punk and Cody Rhodes this past weekend). Also, thoughts on Mick Foley’s segment with Thekla and Willow Nightingale and why we’re rooting for Willow and how this was a step in the right direction. Also, lots of talk about AEW Redemption (or is it Retribution? Or Regurgitation?)… and why it’s a sleeper event with some real potential for in-ring excellence and some key storyline developments even with a B-show feel otherwise. Some digs at John Cena and Sting that somehow tied into Dynamite, along with other topics from segments on Dynamite. Plus, Omega brings an early 1980s well know commercial jingle into his opening promo!

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