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VIP PODCAST 7/22 – WKH – AEW Dynamite: Knight vs. Darby, Ospreay & Omega & Moxley vs. Don Callis Family, Fletcher-Okada-Knight tensions, Mick Foley hosts Thekla-Willow face-to-face, more (23 min.)

July 23, 2026

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the July 22 episode of AEW Dynamite start to finish including Will Ospreay & Kenny Omega & Jon Moxley vs. Don Callis Family, Kyle Fletcher-Kazuchika Okada-Kevin Knight tensions, Mick Foley hosts Thekla-Willow face-to-face, Kevin Knight defends against Darby Allin, and more.

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