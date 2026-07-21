VIP PODCAST 7/21 – WKH – WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event review: Punk & Cody vs. Gunther & Sami, Roman and Jalen Brunson closing segment, Bayley vs. Lyra, Paige & Brie vs. Fatal Influence, more (28 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the July 21 edition of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event featuring Gunther & Sami Zayn vs. Cody Rhodes & CM Punk, Karl-Anthony Towns coming to Danhausen’s aid, Lyra Valkyria vs. Bayley, Fatal Influence challenging Paige & Brie Bella for the Women’s Tag Team Titles, and a big segment at the end with Roman Reigns, Jalen Brunson, and Seth Rollins.

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