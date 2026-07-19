NJPW G1 CLIMAX 36 RESULTS – NIGHT 3 (7/19) – Radican’s results & analysis of Maloney vs. Henare, Narita vs. Newman, Uemura vs. Sabre

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NJPW G1 CLIMAX 36: NIGHT 2 REPORT

JULY 18, 2026

SAPPORO, HOKKAIDO, JAPAN

HOKKAIDO PREFECTURAL SPORTS CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON NJPW WORLD

UNDERCARD RESULTS

(1) Jake Lee & Zane Jay beat Hirooki Goto & Tatsuya Matsumoto at 4:53

Lee submitted Matsumoto with a front chancerie.

(2) Ryohei Oiwa & Hartley Jackson beat Great-O-Khan & Jakob Austin Young at 7:05

Jackson pinned Young with a Death Valley bomb.

(3) Toru Yano & Konosuke Takeshita vs. Gedo & Yuto-Ice went to a double countout at 2:09.

(4) Sanada & Yoshinobu Kanemaru beat Yota Tsuji & Daiki Nagai at 6:03

Sanada submitted Nagai with the Skull End.

(5) Shingo Takagi & Taiji Ishimori beat Boltin Oleg & Masatora Yasuda at 8:30.

Ishimori submitted Yasuda with the Bone Lock.

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

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G1 CLIMAX 36 Tournament Matches

(6) DRILLA MALONEY (4) vs. HENARE (2) – B block match

Surprisingly this is a first time match given the history between the War Dogs and United Empire. Henare got the advantage early after running Maloney into the ringpost and then slamming him into the apron from the floor. Maloney mounted a comeback and dropped an elbow off the top for a two count.

The pace picked up and Henare countered a Drilla Killa attempt and hit a hammerhead for a near fall. Henare blocked another Drilla Killa attempt and nailed Maloney with a headbutt to the chest. He then hit a sit out powerbomb for the win.

WINNER: Henare at 13:13 (4 pts) in 13:20. (***1/2)

(Radican’s Analysis: This was a good back and forth encounter. They traded hard strikes throughout and Maloney tried to hit his Drilla Killa finish, but he never could land it.)

(7) OSKAR (4) vs GABE KIDD (2) – B block match

Kidd got a chair and shoved the ref out of the way on the outside. He charged at Oskar, who booted the chair right into Kidd’s face. Kidd hit a pair of knee strikes on Oskar back inside the ring, but he only got a two count. Oskar mounted a comeback and hit a big choke slam for a 2 count. Oskar grabbed a choke, but Kidd escaped with a suplex. He then hit a Drill-a-Hole piledriver, but Oskar no-sold it. Oskar lifted Kidd, but he got out of his clutches and hit another piledriver for the win.

WINNER: Gabe Kidd (4 pts) at 7:34 via pinfall. (***)

(Radicans Analysis: This was going really good, but it ended abruptly with Kidd putting Oskar away with a pair of piledrivers. Oskar no-selling the Drill-a-Hole piledriver was tremendous.)

Kidd tried to goad Taichi into the ring from the commentary booth after the match.

(8) REN NARITA (2) vs. CALLUM NEWMAN (4) – B block match

Newman surprised Narita with a running kick and he went to the floor. Narita got the upper hand thanks to an assist from Dick Togo on the outside. He then began working over Newman’s injured arm. Newman got a sleeper hold, but Togo rang the bell and he let go of it.

Narita then applied a shoulder submission and Zane Jay rang the bell. Narita let go of the hold and Newman hit Prince’s Curse for a near fall. He then hit a lariat for another two count. Newman kicked the ref down accidentally snd Togo threw powder in his eyes. Narita hit a Double Cross, but Jay pulled the ref. This is too much interference. Narita hit Hell’s Guillotine. He then locked in Cattle Mutilation for the win.

WINNER: Ren Narita (4 pts) at 15:30. (**1/4)

(Radican’s Analysis: The actual wrestling was good at times, but there was a ton of interference from both sides that made any semblance of rules feel like a farce. It’s disappointing to see Narita saddled with the House of Torture style of matches when it’s clear he’s so much better than what that delivers in the ring.)

(9) YUYA UEMURA (2) vs. Zack Sabre Jr. (2) – B block match

It was a back and forth battle for submissions during the early going. Uemura suddenly hit a drop kick, but Sabre cut him off right away on the apron and went back to work on him inside the ring. Uemura went after Sabre’s arm on the mat, but Sabre was able to continually counter him.

They traded pinning combinations and Sabre got a double arm trap combo, but Uemura kicked out at the last second. Uemura was working over Sabre’s arm, but he hit a Zack Driver out of nowhere for a two count. Uemura hit a Yuya Driver a short time later. Sabe caught Uemura in a nasty combo submission a short time later. Wow! Uemura struggled, but managed to get to the ropes. Uemura hit a release Deadbolt and a High Fly Flow for a near fall. He went up top again and the Lion’s Shiner (Aces High) for the win.

WINNER: Yuya Uemura (4 pts) at 25:18. (****1/2)

(Radican’s Analysis: Great win for Uemura over a perennial contender to win the G1 in Sabre. They did some great technical work and paced the match perfectly from start to finish. Uemura went after Sabre’s arm to set up the Deadbolt from the start and they went hold for hold throughout the match before really picking up the pace during the late stages of the match leading into the finish.)

Contact Sean at pwtorchsean@gmail.com. Follow him at bluesky @SeanRadican and X: @SR_Torch.