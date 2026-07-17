FREE PODCAST 7/17 – Wade Keller Post-Show – WWE Smackdown: Keller & Corbridge talk big SNME stip added, what’s next for Sami Zayn, Rhea Ripley announcement, more (129 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Eric Corbridge to review WWE Smackdown with live chat and caller interactions throughout including a reaction to the big Saturday Night’s Main Event stipulation added that could affect the CM Punk vs. Cody Rhodes match at Summerslam. Also, the big Rhea Ripley announcement, what’s next for Sami Zayn, and more with live caller and chat comments throughout.

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