FREE PODCAST 7/16 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: CM Punk’s Pipe Bomb promo fallout, Orton’s radio interview controversy, Hogan-Sting TNA potential, Randy Savage cause of death, Vince interview (107 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to the June 30, 2011 episode of the PWTorch Livecast with host PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell and PWTorch columnist Greg Parks, they discussed with live callers a ton of topics including CM Punk’s promo and reach this week, follow-up being key to MITB PPV buyrate, Randy Orton’s radio interview and potential WWE fallout or punishment, Randy Savage cause of death news, insight on Vince McMahon through Bloomberg interview and whether McMahon is showing cracks, Hulk Hogan vs. Sting potential for TNA and whether it will be Hogan’s last match, plus a lot more topics.

Then in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they took bonus calls covering MITB PPV predictions for Raw’s match, break down PWTorch poll results on the match, and discuss why WWE is pushing out a Bret Hart/Shawn Michael DVD, plus more.

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