TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS (7/16): Moose vs. Francis, Alexander vs. Aichner, M vs. Rosemary

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TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS

JULY 16, 2026

ALBANY, NY AT BROADVIEW CENTER

AIRED ON AMC

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

-Highlights from last week’s show.

-Weekly show open.

(1) ROSEMARY (w/Allie) vs. M BY ELEGANCE (w/Heather By Elegance & The Concierge)

This was a first-round match in the Knockouts TV Title tournament. Both wrestlers did inset promos during their ring entrances. The Concierge had bandaged eyes, from when Rosemary sprayed the mist in his eyes. Rosemary had the early advantage. Heather tripped Rosemary to turn the tide of the match. M stomped Rosemary in the corner. M got a two count after a suplex. Rosemary rolled up M for a two count.

M booted Rosemary from the top rope to the floor. Back in the ring, M scored a two count. M put Rosemary in a chinlock. M got a two count after a kneelift. Allie tripped M. Rosemary delivered a series of clotheslines. Rosemary taunted The Concierge. Allie pulled Heather off the apron. As the referee was distracted, M threw champagne in Rosemary’s eyes and got the pin. [c]

WINNER: M By Elegance in 8:00.

(D.L.’s Take: A good back and forth battle. This was a good singles showing for M, because she was able to display her athleticism and ring presence in a longer match. I could see her being a future centerpiece of the division.)

-The System cut a promo. They said that one bad week wouldn’t deter them. Eddie concluded and said by the end of the night, everyone will learn that you can’t beat The System.

-Expressions brought out AJ Francis.

(2) MOOSE vs. AJ FRANCIS (w/Expressions)

Frankie Kazarian sat in with the commentary team. AJ attacked Moose from behind before the bell rang. Moose took AJ to the mat with a shoulder block. AJ regrouped on the outside. Moose threw AJ into the ring steps. Moose chased Expressions up the ramp. AJ used the distraction to powerbomb Moose on the apron. Back in the ring, AJ got a two count.

AJ choked Moose on the ropes. AJ gave Moose a running knee in the corner. Moose blocked a chokeslam. Moose gave AJ a headbutt. Moose leaped off the top rope, but AJ gave him a spear. Moose dropkicked AJ on the top rope and followed with a superplex for a two count. Moose clotheslined AJ over the top rope. Moose knocked the popcorn out of Frankie’s hand at ringside. Frankie pulled Moose out of the ring and attacked him, causing a DQ. AJ and Expressions attacked Moose. AJ gave Moose a Down Payment.

WINNER: Moose by DQ in 6:00.

(D.L.’s Take: They worked well together. I kind of figured this wouldn’t have a decisive ending, and sure enough, we got a rare TNA DQ. I’m sure we haven’t seen the last of this matchup and they would benefit from a longer match.)

-Elayna Black cut a backstage promo about her match next week against Wendy Choo in the Knockouts TV Title tournament. Xia Brookside interrupted and said she was the greatest Knockout of all-time. She told Elayna to stay in her lane and watch her mouth. Elayna said that Xia was scared of her. [c]

-Order 4 was in the ring for Mustafa Ali’s State of the Order 4 address. Ali said that he has given them everything and they have given him problems. He said he wasn’t mad, just disappointed. He said they need some help and someone to hold them accountable. He introduced Mila Moorse as the Secretary of Strategic Affairs.

Mila walked to the stage in (sorta) business attire. Mila shook hands with The Great Hands. Tasha Steelz reluctantly shook hands. Mila thanked Ali for the opportunity. She said they have a lot of work to do. She declared, “In Ali, I trust.” Mila held the International Title belt. Ali said he would give the power to the people in the back to decide the next challenger. He said the roster could vote next week for who will be the number one contender.

-The Injury Report featured Moose, Lei Ying Lee, Cedric Alexander, Fabian Aichner, and Nic Nemeth (this year’s Nic update was that he set a personal record for chin-ups). [c]

-The Righteous vignette. The Hardys invited them to the Hardy Compound for the “Righteous Deletion.” Great.

(3) RICKY SOSA vs. BEAR BRONSON (w/Brian Myers)

Brian Myers sat with the commentators. Myers mentioned that he hadn’t been on commentary in a long time and asked what happened to Striker and D-Lo. Sosa and Bear traded strikes. Sosa caught Bear with a dropkick. Bear gave Sosa a Black Hole Slam on the floor. [c]

Bear gave Sosa a chokebomb for a two count. Myers got on the apron and Sosa knocked him off. Bear hit some power moves and got the pin on Sosa. Hannifan said this was Sosa’s first loss on Impact.

WINNER: Bear Bronson in 11:00.

(D.L.’s Take: This was another good match. It seemed like TNA was getting behind Sosa, so it’s odd that he took a loss here. Bear continues to improve and he’s another underutilized talent that they could get a lot of mileage out of.)

-Fabian Aichner and Cedric Alexander were shown warming up in the back. [c]

-Moose approached Elijah and asked to team with him next week to face Frankie Kazarian and AJ Francis.

(4) HARLEY HUDSON vs. THEA HAIL

This was another TNA TV Title Tournament match. Inset promos from both. They shook hands at the start. There was a chant for NXT’s Thea. The action was fast paced at the start. Harley got an early two count after sending Thea face-first to the mat. Harley got another two count after a slam.

Harley decked Thea with a clothesline and followed with punches. Thea gave Harley a backslide for a two count. They traded punches. Thea suplexed Harley for a two count. Harley scored more two counts. Thea gave Harley a DDT. Harley missed a leg drop, leading to Thea doing a backwards splash onto Harley for the pin.

WINNER: Thea Hail in 7:00.

(D.L.’s Take: A good showing for both wrestlers. It was disappointing to see Harley take the loss here, unless they are gearing up for a heel turn. NXT talent getting the win over a TNA talent is all too familiar).

-Nic Nemeth was shown on his way to the ring. [c]

-The TNA World Champion, Nic Nemeth, walked to the ring for a promo. He called himself the greatest wrestler today. He said the world is chasing him, and everyone wants a piece of him. KC Navarro interrupted. Nic said he wanted serious inquiries only. KC talked but Nic cut him off and told him to get to the back. KC walked back up the ramp. KC paused and said sometimes the things you love don’t always love you back.

KC cut a fired-up promo asking why he puts himself through this every single night. He talked about his obstacles. He said he lost a lot of things in his life. KC challenged Nic to a title match next week. He said he was here to show the world he could be the TNA World Champion. Nic said it was a real inspirational speech. He said if KC would take himself away from Nic for good, he would talk to Daria Rae about making the match. He said if KC gets the shot, he would have to agree to step out of Nic’s life for good.

-Fabian Aichner and Cedric Alexander were shown on their way to the ring. [c]

(5) CEDRIC ALEXANDER (c) vs. FABIAN AICHNER — TNA X Division Title match

After an early exchange, Aichner connected with a moonsault and Alexander regrouped on the outside. [c]

Aichner scaled the ropes and did a big dive off the top rope to the floor on Alexander. Back in the ring, Aichner gave Alexander a moonsault for a two count. Fans chanted “This is awesome!” Alexander gave Aichner a brainbuster for a two count. Fans chanted “This is awesome” again. Alexander talked trash to Aichner. Aichner came back with a clothesline. Aichner dropkicked Alexander out of the air for a two count.

Aichner powerbombed Alexander, but Alexander got his foot on the ropes to stop the count. Alexander threw Aichner out of the ring. Eddie Edwards ran down and gave Aichner the Boston Knee Party. Eddie slid under the ring. Back in the ring, Alexander gave Aichner a Lumbar Check and got the pin.

WINNER: Cedric Alexander in 16:00.

Alexander and Eddie stomped Aichner. Ricky Sosa and Leon Slater came out for the save. Slater did a big dive over the corner post to the floor on The System. Hannifan said we are on the doorstep of a revolution, as Slater, Sosa, and Aichner celebrated.

(D.L.’s Take: This one got really good towards the end and fans were invested. Fams are slowly taking to Aichner, who displayed his athleticism yet again. I believe this is the third week in a row that Hannifan has declared that Slater and Sosa are the future.)