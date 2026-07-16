VIP PODCAST 7/16 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): How does Vince McMahon spend his days? Road Warriors, Don Frye, TKO meddling, Buff Bagwell Bonanza, more (52 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s The Fix Mailbag with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:

What does Vince McMahon actually do to fill his days these days?

In the age of guaranteed revenue, wrestler don’t really need to be draws anymore, so who is getting a push who wouldn’t have made the cut in the territory days?

What was going on with Roman Reigns on Monday that led to fans giving him the “What!?” Chant

How does WWE wants us to actually feel about so many of their key top mostly babyface acts who are all acting in contradictory ways and undercutting and demeaning each other?

Thoughts on the legacy and impact of Don Frye in MMA and pro wrestling, plus Don Frye vs. Yoshihiro Takayama reminiscing

Is TKO corporate ownership contributing to the staleness of WWE storylines, such as creating pressure to keep top names on top of the card?

Why did Vince McMahon choose to book Buff Bagwell vs. Boker T for Tacoma, Wash. instead of waiting a week until they were in Atlanta, Ga. (Plus some fun Buff Bagwell reminiscent including all his tag team partners and team names, comparing him to some current AEW wrestlers, and where would he land on Todd’s Top 15 AEW Wrestlers list?

Where do the Road Warriors rank among all time tag teams? Thoughts on their WWE run?

Conor McGregor conspiracy theory pushed by a Fox Sports person

Which wrestlers today come across as the most authentic and how important is that?

Email: thefixmailbag@gmail.com

View the list of books Todd Martin has reviewed with their placements from Tier 1 to Tier 5. CLICK HERE: https://vip.pwtorch.com/vip- sections/todd-martin- collection/

Visit Todd Martin’s YouTube page for his “Wrestling Through the Years” series: https://www.youtube.com/@ wrestlingthroughyears

Visit and support Todd Martin’s Patreon page: https://www.patreon.com/cw/ wrestlingthroughtheyears

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com