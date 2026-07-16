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VIP NEWSLETTER – PRO WRESTLING TORCH #1977 (July 15, 2026): Keller’s cover story on Omega and Punk heading into stadium shows as world champs, Greg Parks scores weekend of four PLEs, more

July 16, 2026

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PWTorch Newsletter #1977

Cover-dated July 15, 2026

LINK: 1977 PWTorch Newsletter PDF

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SUMMARY: This week’s PWTorch Newsletter features Wade Keller’s cover story on two legacy stars in their 40s winning world titles for WWE and AEW headed into August’s big stadium shows and the pros and cons of the moves… Greg Parks column looking at where NXT, AEW, TNA, and WWE shines when they each ran a major event on the same weekend… Keller’s TV reports… More…

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