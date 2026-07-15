VIP NEWSLETTER – PRO WRESTLING TORCH #1976 (July 2, 2026): Keller’s cover story on Oba Femi bypassing title match to face Brock, AEW Forbidden Door PPV report, Parks column on new NXT roster, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWTorch Newsletter #1976

Cover-dated July 2, 2026

LINK: 1976 PWTorch Newsletter PDF

–LIST OF ALL LATEST NEWSLETTERS

–CLICK HERE FOR DIRECTORY OF ALL PAST NEWSLETTERS BY YEAR

SUMMARY: This week’s PWTorch Newsletter features Wade Keller’s cover story on Oba Femi bypassing title match to face Brock plus Seth Rolling challenging Roman Reigns… Keller’s AEW Forbidden Door PPV report and Staff Roundtable Reviews… Greg Parks’ column on the new make-up of the NXT roster… Sean Radican’s review of WWE Night of Champions… NXT Great American Bash report… TNA Slammiversary report… More…

PWTORCH NEWSLETTERS – in both PDF and ALL-TEXT formats are for VIP subscribers only.