VIP PODCAST 7/13 – WKH – WWE Raw review: Roman-Seth contract signing, Oba-Lesnar confrontation, Gauntlet for IC Title match at Summerslam, Theory & Maxxine together, more (27 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the July 13 edition of WWE Raw featuring the Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins contract signing segment for Summerslam, the latest Oba Femi-Brock Lesnar segment with Paul Heyman, Austin Theory and Maxine Dupri together, Iyo Sky vs. Roxanne Perez, a Gauntlet match for an IC Title match at Summerslam, and more.

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