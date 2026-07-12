FREE PODCAST 7/12 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago: Keller & Radican preview Cruiserweight Classic, Final Deletion follow-up, Vince-Steph-Shane, Draft, NJPW G1, live callers & emails (107 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (7-12-2016), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch columnist Sean Radican, who specializes in covering the Indy scene, ROH, and New Japan for PWTorch. They discuss the Cruiserweight Classic brackets with predictions and background on key wrestlers in the tournament. They also talk about the Final Deletion and what TNA should do as a follow-up, plus comparing New Day-Wyatts to Final Deletion. Also, reaction to Raw including the naming of Commissioners and the addition of G.M.s yet to come. Some New Japan G1 Climax talk and other indy topics, too.

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