NXT PREVIEW (7/7): Announced matches, location, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Tuesday, July 7, 2026
Where: Orlando, Fla. – WWE Performance Center
How To Watch: CW Network
Announced Matches & Appearances
- Kendal Grey vs. Nattie – NXT Women’s Championship match
- Lizzy Rain & Izzi Dame & Layla Diggs & Thea Hail – NXT Women’s North American Title #1 Contender’s Fatal Four-Way match
- OTM (Bronco Nima & Lucien Price) vs. BirthRight (Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo & Uriah Connors) vs. DarkState (Osiris Griffin & Cutler James) vs. Dorian Van Dux & Sean Legacy – NXT Tag Team Title #1 Contender’s Fatal Four-Way match
- Shiloh Hill vs. Niko Vance
LAST WEEK’S NXT RESULTS: NXT TV RESULTS (6/30): Miller’s alt perspective on Tatum Paxley vs. Kelani Jordan, Jackson Drake vs. Mason Rook, Vanity Project vs. Galeno & Wagner Jr. for NXT Tag Titles
OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Powell’s NXT Hit List: Thoughts on Kendal Grey’s first promo as NXT Women’s Champion, a strange debut, The Vanity Project, and Keanu Carver losing again
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