FREE PODCAST 7/5 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago: Keller & Powell review Fourth of July Raw with live callers, Battleground developments, Draft, Brock Lesnar news (91 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (7-5-2016), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by ProWrestling.net’s Jason Powell as they discuss last nights Fourth of July edition of Raw, Battleground news, roster split draft, Brock Lesnar Summerslam and UFC 200 news, and more with live callers.

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