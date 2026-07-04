FREE PODCAST 7/3 – Wade Keller Post-Show – WWE Smackdown: Keller & Machado react to Sami Zayn’s first Smackdown as champ, Pearce booking defense for Raw, Trick-Hayes interaction, more (129 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Javier Machado to review WWE Smackdown with live chat and caller interactions throughout including a reaction to Sami Zayn’s reaction to winning the WWE Title, Adam Pearce forcing him into a rapid title defense on his show (Raw) already, and the Cody Rhodes vs. Jey Uso match to determine his opponent. Also, thoughts on the heelish Trick Williams demeanor in segment with Carmelo Hayes, Danhausen laboratory skits and how it’s presentation is symptomatic of a lack of consideration to a consistent narrative structure and why it matters, and more.
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