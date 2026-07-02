TNA IMPACT PREVIEW (7/2): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: THURSDAY, JULY 2, 2026
Where: ALBANY, N.Y. AT BROADVIEW CENTER
Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 743 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 1,337. The arena has a capacity of 3,800 spectators when configured for concerts.
Announced Matches & Other Notes
- Heather by Elegance vs. Allie – Knockouts TV Championship Tournament first-round match
- Mara Sade vs. Tasha Steelz – Knockouts TV Championship Tournament first-round match
- Leon Slater vs. Eddie Edwards
- Ryan Nemeth vs. K.C. Navarro
- Fabian Aichner vs. Mr. Elegance vs. BDE vs. Rich Swann vs. Jason Hotch vs. Home Town Man – X Division Championship #1 Contender’s match
- Nic Nemeth to speak
- Ricky Sosa to speak
- Xia Brookside to speak
Visit this website during Impact for LIVE coverage by PWTorch editor Wade Keller who provides a detailed rundown of the show along with his analysis. Wade has covered professional wrestling for decades and was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame for “Excellent in Writing on Professional Wrestling” in 2015.
LAST WEEK’S RESULTS: TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS (6/25): World Title Summit, Ash vs. Sade, Slater/Aichner/Navarro vs. Kazarian/Alexander/Elegance
OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: TNA comes to terms on the contractual release of Eric Young
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