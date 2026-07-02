TNA IMPACT PREVIEW (7/2): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: THURSDAY, JULY 2, 2026

Where: ALBANY, N.Y. AT BROADVIEW CENTER

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 743 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 1,337. The arena has a capacity of 3,800 spectators when configured for concerts.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

Heather by Elegance vs. Allie – Knockouts TV Championship Tournament first-round match

Mara Sade vs. Tasha Steelz – Knockouts TV Championship Tournament first-round match

Leon Slater vs. Eddie Edwards

Ryan Nemeth vs. K.C. Navarro

Fabian Aichner vs. Mr. Elegance vs. BDE vs. Rich Swann vs. Jason Hotch vs. Home Town Man – X Division Championship #1 Contender’s match

Nic Nemeth to speak

Ricky Sosa to speak

Xia Brookside to speak

Visit this website during Impact for LIVE coverage by PWTorch editor Wade Keller who provides a detailed rundown of the show along with his analysis. Wade has covered professional wrestling for decades and was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame for “Excellent in Writing on Professional Wrestling” in 2015.

LAST WEEK’S RESULTS: TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS (6/25): World Title Summit, Ash vs. Sade, Slater/Aichner/Navarro vs. Kazarian/Alexander/Elegance

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: TNA comes to terms on the contractual release of Eric Young