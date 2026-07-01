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FREE PODCAST 7/1 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Martin talk Cole not being called up yet, WWE roster cuts, Omega vs. Jungle Boy, reviews of AEW, Raw, SD, NXT (159 min.)

July 1, 2026

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Flagship Flashback edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin from five years ago (7-1-2021). They begin with a thorough review of AEW Dynamite from Saturday night headlined by Kenny Omega vs. Jungle Boy, then a review of last night’s AEW Dynamite, followed by reviews of Smackdown, Raw, and NXT. In there is a discussion on Adam Cole not getting called up four years after signing with WWE, plus reaction to the roster cuts.

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