FREE PODCAST 7/1 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Martin talk Cole not being called up yet, WWE roster cuts, Omega vs. Jungle Boy, reviews of AEW, Raw, SD, NXT (159 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Flagship Flashback edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin from five years ago (7-1-2021). They begin with a thorough review of AEW Dynamite from Saturday night headlined by Kenny Omega vs. Jungle Boy, then a review of last night’s AEW Dynamite, followed by reviews of Smackdown, Raw, and NXT. In there is a discussion on Adam Cole not getting called up four years after signing with WWE, plus reaction to the roster cuts.
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
OTHER LINKS…
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…
–https://www.youtube.com/
Follow us on Blue Sky…
–https://bsky.app/profile/
Emails…
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.