FREE PODCAST 7/1 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Martin talk Cole not being called up yet, WWE roster cuts, Omega vs. Jungle Boy, reviews of AEW, Raw, SD, NXT (159 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Flagship Flashback edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin from five years ago (7-1-2021). They begin with a thorough review of AEW Dynamite from Saturday night headlined by Kenny Omega vs. Jungle Boy, then a review of last night’s AEW Dynamite, followed by reviews of Smackdown, Raw, and NXT. In there is a discussion on Adam Cole not getting called up four years after signing with WWE, plus reaction to the roster cuts.

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