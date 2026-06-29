WWE RAW RESULTS (6/29): Keller’s report on Roman Reigns, Iyo Sky, Oma Femi with Night of Champions fallout, plus Chad Gable vs. JD McDonagh

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE RAW RESULTS

JUNE 29, 2026

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. AT BOARDWALK HALL

STREAMED LIVE ON NETFLIX

REPORT BY WADE KELLER, PWTORCH EDITOR

Commentators: Joe Tessitore, Corey Graves

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 11,539 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 12,129. The arena has a capacity of 14,777 spectators when configured for concerts.

JOIN US LIVE ON YOUTUBE TONIGHT FOR THE VIDEO-FORMAT OF OUR LIVE POST-SHOW

PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Derrick Hubbard to review WWE Raw LIVE. Join us and let us know your thoughts on Raw during the show.

Email our post-show at wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com with your comments and questions about Raw. We’ll read your emails live during the post-show.

VIDEO CALLER CODE: CLICK HERE

https://streamyard.com/shtkj23iyf

Click that link during the post-show to enter the waiting room as “live video caller” (or just audio if you turn off your cam, which is fine).

If you can’t join us live on YouTube, stream the show on demand later at YouTube or listen or stream later on a podcast app. Subscribe to all of our free podcasts by searching “wade keller” and “pwtorch” in your podcast app of choice including Spotify and Apple Podcasts and most other iOS and Android apps.

LIVE ON YOUTUBE RIGHT AFTER WWE RAW TONIGHT: LIVE ON YOUTUBE

[HOUR ONE]

-A highlight package aired on Night of Champions.

-Oba Femi made his ring entrance. He said the fans cheers were nice for a Ruler, but now he wanted a reception worthy of a King. Fans cheered again. (This wasn’t the best delivery here as he seemed a bit too serious, like being King had gone to his head, instead of being slightly more playful about it.) He said Jey Uso found out destiny was on his side, but destiny wasn’t over yet. He said he had a choice to make. At that moment, Brock Lesnar’s music interrupted.

Lesnar walked out with Paul Heyman. “The Beast is back!” said Cole. Corey Graves talked about the history of Oba and Lesnar. Lesnar smiled his whole way to the ring and then laughed when he entered the ring. “Ladies and gentlemen, your King of the Ring, Oba Femi!” He apologized to Oba since he said he didn’t watch the show “and everyone knows I don’t watch the show.” He said he was once the King of the Ring, too. He said since he doesn’t watch the show, Paul Heyman keeps him up to date. He said Heyman told him that he has a decision to make. He said Heyman also calls him names when he’s not around, such as “coward” and “bitch.” He said he hears Oba can cut a pretty good promo, and he never good, “so that’s why I got Paul Heyman here.” (Stop with the META nonsense. There’s lot of in-canon storyline reasons Lesnar would want to associate with Heyman, but making better TV segments doesn’t really land unless we’re supposed to think that Lesnar knows to sell matches, he needs a pitchman to speak for him, but that is a stretch of logic that Lesnar would use.) Lesnar then said, “You know what they say: Talk shit, get hit,” Lesnar then kicked Oba in the crotch. Lesnar then gave Oba an F5.

As Lesnar and Heyman walked away, Oba said, “You’re in front of me and you’re still a bitch.” He told him they could settle the score one-on-one at Summerslam. “What’s it going to be?” he asked. Lesnar said he accepted, but he wanted it to be a Hell in a Cell match. Behind Lesnar, Heyman went, “What!?” Cole stammered and said Oba has a championship opportunity from winning King of the Ring, too.

(Keller’s Analysis: So is Oba going to wrestle Lesnar on night one and then wrestle for a title the next night, which would give him an excuse to come up short? Or shuffle when the title match takes place or even move Lesnar-Oba to a different show, such as Saturday Night’s Main Event at Madison Square Garden?)

-They went to Cole and Graves at ringside. Cole said they’d see what GM Adam Pearce had to say about it. They showed Iyo Sky, The Judgment Day, The Street Profits with Joe Hendry, and LA Knight backstage. Cole said The Profits would celebrate their tag title win with a concert by Hendry. Cole plugged that Roman Reigns would appear later. [c]

-They showed aerial shots of US Bank Stadium in Downtown Minneapolis as Cole plugged the event. Then they commented on clips of the Lesnar-Oba angle before the break.

-Heyman told Pearce backstage that he stands to make a ton of money on “thee match of all-time for the main event.” Pearce smiled. Austin Theory asked Heyman what he was doing there as he didn’t think he was there. He said he has a match and was trying to reach him. Heyman said, “You didn’t know I was here,” he said. “Well, now you know.” Heyman turned and walked away. Theory looked crestfallen and said, “Oh no.” Pearce then saw Oba and walked over to ask for clarification. Oba said the title will always be there and he’ll take it when he wants it. Pearce asked if he’s sure that’s what he wants instead of the title match. Oba said, “Yes, this has to end.”

-Cole said it was now official and Oba will, “at least for now, forgo his championship opportunity.”

(Keller’s Analysis: This plays well into optimizing the star power and stature of Lesnar and Heyman to have Oba choose to face them rather than pursue a title. I’m not sure it’s great for the value of the title itself to have Oba kick that down the road, but hopefully that gets refined a bit soon. It seems The Vision is finished, or at least Theory is on his way out. With all the injuries, I get the idea of disbanding the group. I’m intrigued by what could happen now with Logan Paul and especially Bron Breakker.)

(1) ETHAN PAGE vs. REY MYSTERIO

The bell rang 26 minutes into the hour. They cut to an early break after Ethan caught Rey on the top rope and gave him a sideslam on the top turnbuckle. [c]

Ethan remained in control after the break as Cole said the story of the match was Ethan working over Rey’s back.

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Chad Gable vs. J.D. McDonagh

Jey Uso vs. LA Knight

Iyo Sky to appear

Roman Reigns to appear