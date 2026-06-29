WWE RAW PREVIEW (6/29): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: MONDAY, JUNE 29, 2026 – 6PM EST / 5PM CST

Where: ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. AT BOARDWALK HALL

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 11,539 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 12,129. The arena has a capacity of 14,770 spectators when configured for concerts.

How To Watch: Live on Netflix

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Chad Gable vs. J.D. McDonagh

Roman Reigns to appear

Visit this website during Raw for LIVE coverage by PWTorch editor Wade Keller who provides a detailed rundown of the show along with his analysis. Wade has covered professional wrestling for decades and was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame for “Excellent in Writing on Professional Wrestling” in 2015.

LAST WEEK’S RAW RESULTS: WWE RAW RESULTS (6/22): Tomachick’s alt-perspective report on Theory & Breakker vs. Street Profits, Oba interacts with Jey about KOTR Final, Bella & Paige vs. Lyra & Bayley, Knight vs. Jimmy

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Big E on Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods leaving WWE, his career-ending neck injury, fans threatening Ridge Holland