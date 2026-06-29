WWE RAW PREVIEW (6/29): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: MONDAY, JUNE 29, 2026 – 6PM EST / 5PM CST
Where: ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. AT BOARDWALK HALL
Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 11,539 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 12,129. The arena has a capacity of 14,770 spectators when configured for concerts.
How To Watch: Live on Netflix
Advertised Matches & Appearances
- Chad Gable vs. J.D. McDonagh
- Roman Reigns to appear
Visit this website during Raw for LIVE coverage by PWTorch editor Wade Keller who provides a detailed rundown of the show along with his analysis. Wade has covered professional wrestling for decades and was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame for “Excellent in Writing on Professional Wrestling” in 2015.
LAST WEEK’S RAW RESULTS: WWE RAW RESULTS (6/22): Tomachick’s alt-perspective report on Theory & Breakker vs. Street Profits, Oba interacts with Jey about KOTR Final, Bella & Paige vs. Lyra & Bayley, Knight vs. Jimmy
OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Big E on Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods leaving WWE, his career-ending neck injury, fans threatening Ridge Holland
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