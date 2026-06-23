WWE RAW RESULTS (6/22): Tomachick’s alt-perspective report on Theory & Breakker vs. Street Profits, Oba interacts with Jey about KOTR Final, Bella & Paige vs. Lyra & Bayley, Knight vs. Jimmy

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WWE RAW RESULTS

JUNE 22, 2026

LONDON, ENGLAND AT THE O2

STRAMED LIVE ON NETFLX 2 PM ET/11 AM PT

REPORT BY ROBERT TOMACHICK, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Michale Cole, Corey Graves

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

[HOUR ONE]

-Raw opened up this week’s show overlooking the O2 Arena on the banks of Thames River. Cole introduced us to Raw and then a video package highlighting the King and Queen of the Ring. Moments from the past and present were shown.

-The Usos, Iyo Sky, and other wrestlers were walking into the arena.

-After panning the crowd, Oba Femi’s music played. A new giant silhouette effect was used in the crowd. Oba waited in the ring as the crowd kept chanting his name. Femi told the audience that destiny is on his side and he will win the King of the Ring tournament. He questioned who he should challenge when he wins the tournament, using the feedback from the crowd to make his decision.

-Jey Uso’s music interrupted Oba and he made his way to the ring through the crowd. Jey told Femi he is used to being doubted, rattling off all the times people counted him out. Uso said he will climb the mountain and silence all of the haters and face Cody Rhodes. Oba told Jey that he is not worried about him, but he is more concerned with Roman Reigns.

-Cole announced that the finals for the King and Queen of the Ring tournament at Night of Champions will be during the first hour of the PLE on ESPN.

-Cole mentioned the power of The Bloodline and then aired highlights from last week when Jacob decimated Eric Andre.

-Pearce was on the phone backstage when LA Knight walked up to him accusing him of talking to Roman on the phone. Knight kept complaining to Peace when Jimmy walked in asking why Knight acted the way he did. Pearce announced that Knight will take on Jimmy later in the show.

-Brie Bella and Paige made their way to the ring. [c]

-Cole advertises Night of Champions this Saturday at 1PM ET/10AM PT in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

-Jackie Redmond interviewed Lyra and Bayley ahead of their match. Both of them were hyped up saying this was the one match they would win and prove themselves to the world.

(1) BRIE BELLA & PAIGE vs. LYRA VALKYRIA & BAYLEY – WWE Women’s Tag Team Title match

Cole brought up Lyra’s composure saying she seemed like she put the pressure of the world on her shoulders. Lyra went right after Paige and got her in the corner. Bayley went for the inside cradle but only got a two count. Paige moved Bayley into the corner and tagged Brie. Lyra broke up a two count. Bayley hit a Bayley to Belly but could not get a pin attempt. [c]

Brie started hitting the Yes Kicks on Bayley. Bella hit a missile drop kick on Bayler and tried making the tag to Paige as Bayley tagged in Lyra. Paige worked over Bayler and Lyra and then screamed out this was her house as the crowd applauded. Lyra hit the Night Wing on Paige, but Bella broke it up. Lyra hit a fisherman’s buster on Paige but was reversed into a Rampaige when she went for the Night Wing. Paige covered for the win. Bayler consoled Lyra after the match who was clearly distraught. The crowd cheered them on as they hugged. Lyra then threw Bayley into the ropes before jumping on her. Valkyria continued the assault until referees and executives came out to stop her. [c]

WINNERS: Paige & Brie 8:00 to retain the Women’s Tag Team Titles.

(Robert’s Recap: The match started off a bit sloppy as Paige looked a bit confused after the Bayley to Belly pin. They all got on the same page and put on a great match. The crowd showed some love for Paige who is from the UK. Having the Tag Team Championships on Brie and Paige has not really put over the title with the crowd but having them as championships is a good way to put them in meaningful matches. The assault after the match might just be what Lyra needed. Over the past few months, she has been showing a bit more charisma. It feels like she still has to win over the crowd, something she struggled to do as a babyface. Maybe this turn as a heel will open her character up a bit more and people will start noticing her.)

-Highlights from the Women’s Tag Team Championship match aired as Cole and Graves commented on it.

-Lyra walked backstage as Jackie Redmond tried interviewing her. Lyra refused and walked off.

-Chad Gable walked out to the ring. The crowd chanted his name as he got ready to speak. Gable said the mask was not the only thing he lost over the past few months. Chad invited all three members of Alpha Academy out to the ring. Chad thanked them for coming out to the ring and then proceeded to show his appreciation for all of them. Gable seemed very emotional during this promo, it felt very personal. Gable apologized and put out his hand. Otis went to shake it before Maxxine stepped in. Dupri said she could not forgive Chad for everything he did to them. Maxxine said they do not need him and left the ring with Tozawa. Otis hesitated and looked back but ultimately followed the rest of Alpha Academy to the back.

-Dragon Lee met up with Rey Mysterio backstage. They discussed Page taking off Rey’s mask last night. Penta showed up giving Dragon some words of encouragement. [c]

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

Check out the latest episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show covering the latest episode of Raw: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “wade Keller” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

[HOUR TWO]

(2) DRAGON LEE vs ETHAN PAGE

Ethan Page was waiting in the ring while Dragon Lee walked down the ramp. Highlights from last weeks Raw aired showing the altercation between Ethan Paged and Rey Mysterio. Lee knocked Page out of the ring and then flew over the ropes on top of him. Page had control of the match before Lee reversed a punch with a kick to the wrist. Dragon landed a drop kick on Page while he was sitting in the corner for a two. Page turned Dragon Lee’s mask around while they were on top of the turnbuckle and threw him off. [c]

Lee started working Ego over in the corner and hit a nice-looking springboard tornado DDT for a close two count. Page hit Lee with a big boot turning the momentum of the match. Lee ran the ropes but was hit with a punch from Page preventing him from jumping through the ropes. A hurricanrana sent Page into the announcer’s table. Lee ran the ropes and jumped through the ropes to hit page. Ethan Page looked to be bleeding by his eye. An Eagle Plex, after a low blow solidified the win for Ethan Page.

WINNER: Ethan in 10:00.

(Robert’s Recap: The ending really made this match. Watching Dragon Lee fly over the announcer’s table was amazing and scary. The match went through without a hitch and the chemistry between both wrestlers was on point. A fine mid card match but something felt incomplete. No after match shenanigans made the match feel less heated.)

-Cole announced season three of WWE Unreal airing July 21st, on Netflix.

-A video package highlighting tonight’s main event between The Street Profits and The Vision aired.

-Backstage, Jackies interviewed The Vision. Theory said Rollins will be handled by Bron and The Street Profits lack respect. Paul said he was healing faster from his injury than anybody who had the same injury. Breakker calmly said Rollins will not be a problem and he will rip Seth’s head off Saturday.

-Iyo Sky was taped walking backstage. [c]

-Cole hyped up SummerSlam as an advertisement played.

-A vignette for Sol Ruca aired.

-Jackie interviewed Queen of the Ring finalist, Iyo Sky. Iyo said she was happy to be a finalist and she will beat Liv to be queen. Morgan came out to counter Iyo. Liv called herself the greatest Women’s Champion of all time. Morgan told Iyo she will beat her and then beat Rhea for the title. Liv punched Iyo while Sky was trash talking in Liv’s face. Sky knocked Morgan out of the ring.

-Jimmy is getting ready for his match against LA Knight when Jey and Jacob showed up. Jey asked Jacob where he had been all night. Fatu said he doesn’t listen to Jey.

-LA Knight made his entrance.

-Cole plugged in Saturday Night’s Main Event for July 18th at Madison Square Garden.

-Dominik Mysterio and JD stormed into Danhausen’s lab demanding their money back. Danhausen told them he had spent it already. JD tried stealing one of Danhausen’s experiments but got electrocuted.

(3) LA KNIGHT vs. JIMMY USO

Jimmy came out to the ring. The match went to the outside quickly with both wrestlers trading shots. Jimmy smashed Knight’s face into the steel steps. Jimmy reminded LA hat he was the only one on his team. Knight smashed Jimmy’s face on the announcer’s table while the crowd chanted “YEAH” each time. Knight hit a neck breaker for a two count. Jimmy landed a whisper in the wind for a two count. Knight got thrown into the barricade. [c]

Jimmy landed a nasty looking suplex on the side of the apron for a two count. La Knight took control of the match before a Samoan drop from Jimmy slowed things down. Knight dropped an elbow on Jimmy for a near fall. Knight ran the ropes and right into a kick from Jimmy for a two count. Uso went for an Uso Splash but took too long. The crowd started erupting as Solo Sikoa appeared distracting Knight. Solo ran up to Jimmy to deliver a Samoan Spike to La Knights surprise. Knight hit the BFT for the pin and win.

WINNER: Knight 13:00.

(Robert’s Recap: Low key this was one of Jimmy’s best matches. I think it’s clear his in-ring and promo work are better than Jeys.’ However, Jey just has that charisma that connects with the crowd. The match was exciting, but WWE ruined the surprise of Solo by mentioning him fifteen minutes earlier. Knight looked really good in this match and looked surprised that Solo helped him win. Solo helping LA Knight creates a new dynamic in this storyline.)

-Jackie interviewed The Street Profits. Dawkins said The Profits were ready for their match. Montez told us The Street Profits are always up and they want the smoke. [c]

-Jackie attempted to interview Bayley who was selling her beat down from Lyra. Bayley didn’t answer any questions.

-Raquel, talking to Roxanne, is upset about losing the Queen of the Ring tournament. JD and Dominik walked in selling being electrocuted. Liv stormed in upset about what happened with Iyo. Morgan gives everyone directions as far as what they should be focusing on. Liv dodged the question and took JD to medical with Dominik.

-Cole sat down with Seth to discuss his match with Bron this Saturday. Seth went over some of his recent failures and gave credit to The Street Profits for setting him straight. Cole commented that Rollins might not walk out of Riyadh at all after the Steel Cage match. Rollins is eager to finish his business with The Vision.

-The Street Profits were walking to the ring backstage. [c]

-Cole plugged in an advertisement for SummerSlam.

-Pearce and Gable talked backstage before Dominik, Liv, and JD showed up. Dominik demanded an apology from Gable and Pearce. Gable said he could force one out of him in the ring, but Dominik and told Chad he could fight JD instead.

-An ad for Night of Champions this Saturday was shown. Cole and Graves go over the stacked card for PLE.

[HOUR THREE]

(4) BRON BREAKKER & AUSTIN THEORY (w/Logan Paul) vs. THE STREET PROFITS – WWE Tag Team Title match

Both teams made their entrances and were introduced by Alicia Taylor. Theory and Breakker dogged The Profits to start the match. Theory and Montez Ford started it off when all was said and done. Dawkins got tagged in and The Profits showed off some of their double team capabilities. The crowd keeps chanting at Logan Paul. Breakker got tagged in and immediately took out both Dawkins and Ford. [c]

Bron threw Ford into the corner and tagged in Theory. Theory knocked Dawkins off the apron which distracted the referee and led to The Vision double teaming Angelo Dawkins. Dawkins got the hot tag and ran over both Theory and Breakker. Bron tagged in Theory, Dawkins tagged in Ford and hit a blockbuster on Theory. Ford went for the pin, but Logan put Theory’s foot on the rope. Unfortunately for Logan, it was right in front of the referee which led to him getting ejected from the match. Dawkins was tagged in and The Street Profits went for another blockbuster which was broken up by Bron. Dawkins got thrown out of the ring as Theory tagged Bron. Breakker leaped from the apron onto Dawkins, knocking him over the announcer’s table. Breakker stood on the table as the crowd barked with him. [c]

Dawkins and Theory were on the mat in the middle of the ring. Theory tagged in Bron before tagging Theory right back in. The crowd started chanting that they wanted Rollins to show up and then started chanting CM Punks name. Bron was tagged back in, Angelo landed some punches, but Bron shook them off. Both men made tags to their partners. Ford used his speed to take control of Theory. Theory tagged in Bron and hit a lariat clothesline on Ford. Bron waited in the corner for the Torpedo Spear, but Ford landed a kick as Bron charged at him. Breakker tagged Theory back in. The Vision hit the bulldog while Ford was on Theory’s shoulders. Dawkins broke up the pin. Breakker threw the steel steps into the ring, but as he went to get Dawkins, he was driven into the steel post. Logan Paul came back with brass knuckles. Joe Hendry’s music played and he made his return to run Logan off to the back. Theory reached noticed the brass knuckles laying in the ring. As he crawled over to retrieve them, Seth’s music hit. Rollins snuck in through the crowd and hit Theory with the brass knuckles. Bron noticed Seth and chased him into the crowd leaving Theory by himself. Montez Ford hit a Five Star Frog Splash and pinned Theory for the win.

WINNERS: The Street Profits in 20:00 to capture the WWE Tag Team Titles.

(Robert’s Recap: Commercials did not do this match any justice. A PLE quality match to end of the show was perfect. The in-ring work between both teams was fabulous and it is about time The Street Profits are holding gold again. Seth getting in the head of Bron ahead of their match this Saturday and costing him the Tag Team Championship will help elevate their highly anticipated match even more. A returning Joe Hendry makes me think we will see him and Logan get into a program together. One of the better tag team matches in recent weeks, this match really displayed tag team wrestling and how important chemistry is when you are in a tag team. Excellent match.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: A great go-home show before Night of Champions. My only gripe of the night was teasing another member leaving The Judgement Day. I thought Raquel was going to be the one to leave but focus has been shifted to Roxanne. To be fair, Roxanne would be the better babyface but hopefully WWE actually pulls the trigger and goes with her leaving The Judgement Day. The Bloodline storyline continued to evolve as Solo and the MFTs appear to be teaming up with LA Knight, for now. We even got a new storyline to track with Joe Hendry chasing Logan Paul from ringside. Next stop is Night of Champions which is an absolutely stacked card.