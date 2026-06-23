NXT PREVIEW (6/23): Announced matches, location, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Tuesday, June 23, 2026
Where: Orlando, Fla. – WWE Performance Center
How To Watch: CW Network
Announced Matches & Appearances
- Great American Bash Double Contract Signing with Tony D’Angelo, Naraku, Lola Vice, and Kendal Grey
- Aaron Rourke vs. Tristan Angels – Evolve Championship match
- Izzi Dame vs. Arianna Grace – No. 1 Contender’s Women’s Speed match
- E.K. Prosper vs. Keanu Carver
- Hank & Tank vs. BirthRight (Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo & Uriah Connors)
- Saquon Shugars and Dion Lennox face-to-face
LAST WEEK’S NXT RESULTS: NXT TV RESULTS (6/16): Jordan & Zaria vs. Grey & Vice, Nattie vs. Jayda Parker, Hail vs. Dame, Heights vs. Drake, Grace vs. Diggs in Speed match
OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Powell’s NXT Hit List: Thoughts on the Great American Bash build, Naraku teasing that he isn’t flying solo, the difference between Jaida Parker and Thea Hail’s recent losses
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.