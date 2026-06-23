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NXT PREVIEW (6/23): Announced matches, location, how to watch

June 23, 2026

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Tuesday, June 23, 2026

Where: Orlando, Fla. – WWE Performance Center

How To Watch: CW Network

Announced Matches & Appearances

  • Great American Bash Double Contract Signing with Tony D’Angelo, Naraku, Lola Vice, and Kendal Grey
  • Aaron Rourke vs. Tristan Angels – Evolve Championship match
  • Izzi Dame vs. Arianna Grace – No. 1 Contender’s Women’s Speed match
  • E.K. Prosper vs. Keanu Carver
  • Hank & Tank vs. BirthRight (Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo & Uriah Connors)
  • Saquon Shugars and Dion Lennox face-to-face

LAST WEEK’S NXT RESULTS: NXT TV RESULTS (6/16): Jordan & Zaria vs. Grey & Vice, Nattie vs. Jayda Parker, Hail vs. Dame, Heights vs. Drake, Grace vs. Diggs in Speed match

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Powell’s NXT Hit List: Thoughts on the Great American Bash build, Naraku teasing that he isn’t flying solo, the difference between Jaida Parker and Thea Hail’s recent losses

THANK YOU FOR VISITING

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