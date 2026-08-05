WWE RAW RESULTS (8/3): Tomachick’s alt-perspective report and analysis including Jacob Fatu vs. Royce Keys, Je’Von vs. Ethan, Breakker vs. Hendry, LA Knight-Reigns exchange

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WWE RAW RESULTS

AUGUST 3, 2026

DES MOINES, IOWA AT CASEY’S CENTER

STREAMED LIVE ON NETFLIX

REPORT BY ROBERT TOMACHICK, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Michael Cole, Corey Graves

Ring Announcer: Lilian Garcia

[HOUR ONE]

– Shots of downtown Des Moines opened up tonight’s Monday Night Raw. Cole introduced the show and immediately a highlight reel from the main event of SummerSlam night two between Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns played.

-Roman was seen walking out of his locker room. He was handed his championship and proceeded to walk through the backstage area and out to the ring. The crowd acknowledged him by raising their ones to the sky. The crowd chanted “OTC!” as Roman prepared to speak. Roman began saying he was a man of his word. He went on to bring up beating CM Punk and Seth Rollins. Roman let the Iowa crowd sing Seth’s song before LA Knight interrupted.

-Knight came out to congratulate Roman on his winning at SummerSlam by himself. Knight told Roman he beat all of The Bloodline, and he wants what is owed to him. Knight wants a one-on-one match against Roman for the championship. Reigns took his time but answered with confusion. Roman doesn’t understand why LA called him a fraud. He fired back by saying Knight claimed to be a mega star but wears watches from Walmart. Reigns said Knight’s claim of being owed a match was not valid. He explained to Knight and everybody in the locker room that complaining would not get them title shots. Roman began to walk off, but LA stopped him. Knight told Roman he was a fraud and that Roman was not on his level. He continued to say Roman was holding the title hostage and that the reason Knight hasn’t taken it from him was because The Bloodline always interfered.

-Cole brought up the main event of SummerSlam night one, the Hell in a Cell match between Oba Femi and Brock Lesnar. A video package highlighting the match aired.

-After the video, Oba, Chad Gable, and The Judgment Day were shown walking through the arena.

-Je’Von Evans made his entrance for his match against Ethan Page. [c]

(1) JE’VON EVANS vs. “ALL EGO” ETHAN PAGE

Ethan Page just made his way to the ring. Page had Evans in an early headlock and mocked Evans after he shoulder tackled him. A springboard rana and then a dropkick knocked Page out of the ring and gave Evans control of the match. Page got control back by slamming Je’Von’s head against the turnbuckle and big booting him to the floor. The match continued with picture-in-picture.

Page kept control of the match, but too much time spent mocking Evans gave Je’Von the opening he needed. A smart move by Page—knocking Evans off the ropes as he jumped into them—stopped Evans’s momentum. Outside the ring, Evans threw Page into the announcer’s table and then the ring post. Je’Von threw Page over the barricade and ran around the ring to gather speed before launching himself over the barricade and into Ethan Page. A Red Dot from Evans led to a two count. Page rolled Evans up and tried using the turnbuckle for leverage. The referee noticed and thwarted Page’s attempt at cheating. Page threw Evans out of the ring and began undoing the turnbuckle pad. The referee caught him, and as they were arguing, Evans leapfrogged over both of them and hit the OG Cutter for the win.

WINNER: Evans in 13:00.

After the match, Big Cass made his return to WWE by attacking Je’Von Evans. He hit the East River Crossing as the fans booed.

(Robert’s Recap: Evans needs to get a serious push soon. The matches over the past few months have introduced him to the WWE Universe nicely. His in-ring work is solid, and he connects well with the audience. Being attacked by Cass will only help his babyface status. Corey nailed it when he said if you want to make a big impact go after a big star. While Evans is not the biggest star, he is a big babyface. The crowd reaction seemed to be confusion as a lot of them might not know who Big Cass is. These reactions seem typical of WWE crowds though. Remember when Danhausen first debuted? I won’t worry too much about the lackluster response from the crowd, yet.)

-Highlights from the 6-man tag match between Solo Sikoa, LA Knight, Royce Keys, and The Usos with Jacob Fatu played. After the highlights, Roman was talking to the members of The Bloodline. Roman told them the plan does not work when they lose. He also wanted to know why Solo wasn’t back with the family. He continued telling Jacob not to get caught up with friendships and that the family is more important. He walked away but told The Bloodline not to touch LA Knight. Of course, Knight heard everything Roman said, so when Roman walked off, Knight walked by and mocked The Bloodline. [c]

-Fatu was confronted by Royce Keys in the locker room, who assured Jacob they were still family. Fatu responded by saying that they are not brothers or family. He told Keys that he was just another one of the boys and challenged him to a Street Fight tonight.

-The women of The Judgment Day came out to the ring. A clip from Liv’s match against Iyo Sky at SummerSlam played. Liv grabbed a microphone and began to brag about her victory over Iyo Sky. Morgan questioned if there were any challengers in the back. Morgan then went on to show appreciation for the new Intercontinental Champion, Raquel Rodriguez.

-Sol Ruca made her entrance to the ring. [c]

(2) SOL RUCA vs. ROXANNE PEREZ (w/Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez)

The match started while in commercial break. Ruca had control of the match.

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

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[HOUR TWO]

Roxanne exited the ring to heal up a stinger in her arm. Back in the ring they traded some moves, but Roxanne ended up gaining control. A slap to the face and a dropkick from Ruca led to a two count. Sol put Perez in a surfboard submission and then displayed her gymnastics background by landing a moonsault from the turnbuckle. Sol attempted a cartwheel on the ropes, but Roxanne pushed her arm, causing Ruca to fall. Perez got control of the match. [c]

Both women traded shots before Sol took command and started pounding on Perez. An impressive suplex and running knee from Ruca led to a two count. An X-Factor from Sol gave her an opening and she tried for a Sol Snatcher. However, Liv interfered as she ran up the turnbuckle, causing a disqualification.

WINNER: Ruca in 14:00 via DQ.

After the match, The Judgment Day started beating down on Sol. Becky Lynch came out to confront The Judgment Day. Raquel stared Becky down, but Becky made it clear she was not here for the Intercontinental Championship. She made it known she came for Liv. Lynch called Morgan’s title reign the worst of all time. Liv responded by saying Becky should be home being a mother. Morgan called Becky jealous that her time was over. Liv dropped the microphone and The Judgment Day retreated. As they made their way up the ramp, Becky told Liv she wasn’t even the greatest Women’s Champion that slept with Dom Mysterio.

-Fire flew up from behind The Judgment Day and out came Stephanie Vaquer. She attacked Raquel and Roxanne and then chased Liv down to the ring. Vaquer attacked Liv and forced The Judgment Day to retreat. Becky and Stephanie stared each other down in the ring. They argued over who would get the chance to face Liv for the title.

(Robert’s Recap: Good to see Roxanne get some in-ring action. Sometimes she just seems like the little sister of the group next to Liv and Raquel. The match was nothing special, and it seems the women still have trouble adapting to Sol’s move set. The return of Stephanie Vaquer and Becky Lynch was perfect. Both women are more than capable of winning the belt from Liv. Having them in the main title scene again will light a spark in the women’s division.)

-A vignette showcasing Brock Lesnar’s career in WWE played. The vignette had wrestlers past and present talk about Lesnar’s illustrious career.

-Heyman was shown watching the vignette backstage. Oba Femi confronted Paul, who told him to thank Brock on his behalf. Heyman congratulated Oba and shook his hand. [c]

-Highlights from SummerSlam aired.

-Oba Femi came out to the ring to address the WWE Universe. Femi said he and Brock came out of Hell in a Cell with scars, bruises, and a newfound respect for each other. Femi continued by saying that Brock needed to test him to be certain that Oba was the next big thing. Oba promised to lead a new generation, and the old guard will fall. Femi made it to the top of the ramp when The Vision made their entrance. Bron Breakker and Oba locked eyes on each other. Theory had to come break them up, but both men continued staring each other down. [c]

(3) BRON BREAKKER vs. JOE HENDRY

Hendry was in the ring when they came back and Bron had still not taken his eyes off the ramp. The bell rang and Bron continued staring down the ramp. Breakker finally snapped, hitting Hendry with a devastating clothesline. Outside the ring, Hendry threw Theory into the stairs and dodged a Spear from Bron. Joe threw Theory into the announcer’s table. Hendry got back into the ring and ate a Spear from Bron, giving Breakker the win. Bron immediately walked up the ramp as Theory beat down on Hendry post‑match. Akira Tozawa came to make the save, sending Theory and Maxxine to the back.

WINNER: Breakker in 2:00.

(Robert’s Recap: This is how you build Bron back up. Injuries seemed to have killed the push WWE was about to give him, and building a story about how Oba took his spot seems to be the way to go. I’m sure people will be upset about Hendry getting squashed, but someone like Joe Hendry can easily bounce back from this. Bron versus Oba down the line is a story I will be watching closely. As far as The Vision, it seems like the end might be near for the group.)

-Cole and Corey discussed Big Cass’s return as highlights from his beatdown on Evans were shown. Jackie Redmond interviewed Big Cass backstage. Cass said he was left for dead for eight years. He looked into the camera and told Evans it was not personal and that he was just in the way.

-Fatu was doing push-ups getting ready for his Street Fight match against Royce Keys. [c]

-Highlights from Chad Gable’s Intercontinental Championship match at SummerSlam played.

-Chad Gable came out to the ring to discuss his victory at SummerSlam. Gable said his victory last night was the best moment of his career. He went on to thank Penta and the crowd. He wanted to thank the crowd for sticking with him when he was at his lowest. Penta came out and told Gable he deserved the Intercontinental Championship. Penta gave Chad his respect as a true luchador.

-Dominik and JD McDonagh came out and interrupted the promo. McDonagh told Chad his best match wasn’t even last night, and it was when he lost to a better wrestler. Dominik said they wanted a match anytime and they were done playing around. Gable offered them a match right there and then. Dominik accepted the challenge and Penta made the call for a referee. [c]

[HOUR THREE]

(4) CHAD GABLE & PENTA vs. DOMINIK MYSTERIO & JD MCDONAGH

Dom and Chad started the match off with Dominik getting the upper hand early. Gable tagged in Penta as they double‑teamed Dominik. JD kneed Penta as he hit the ropes, giving Dom time to tag JD in. A hot tag to Gable led to a double clothesline from the top rope. An Angle Slam led to a two count. Dominik fled the ring, ran around the post, slid back inside, and tagged JD. Gable didn’t see the tag and took a headbutt from JD. [c]

Gable and JD worked each other over in the middle of the ring before Gable got the upper hand with a flying headbutt. Both men made tags, but it was Penta who had control, even getting a two count on Dominik. Penta tagged Chad back in, who locked in an Ankle Lock on Dominik. Mysterio struggled to escape but was saved by McDonagh. Penta knocked JD out of the ring and hit a masterful Mexican Destroyer on the floor. Dominik hid the bell hammer in his boot and attempted a 619. Gable stopped him and grabbed the hammer out of his boot. While the referee was discarding the hammer, Penta hit Dom with the Intercontinental Championship belt. Gable hit the Chaos Theory for the win.

WINNERS: Gable & Penta in 12:00.

(Robert’s Recap: Gable seems to be struggling to truly get over with the crowd. I thought after his Mask vs. Mask against El Grande Americano, he would stay in Mexico as a babyface. Instead, they brought him back and made him a champion, but I am not sure how well his reign will go. Maybe putting him back with Alpha Academy can help him connect more with the crowd. It is good to hear Dominik still has major heat, but WWE needs to really capitalize on it while it’s there.)

-Highlights from Cody versus CM Punk at SummerSlam played.

-Bron confronted Heyman asking him if he saw the stare down between him and Femi. Breakker asked where Femi was, but Paul replied asking why he would know where Oba Femi is. Bron apologized to Heyman, thinking they were new friends.

-Jacob Fatu came to the ring for his Street Fight Match against Royce Keys. [c]

-Highlights from Kevin Owens’s return at SummerSlam aired.

(5) ROYCE KEYS vs. JACOB FATU – Street Fight

The match started off with both men trading punches before Keys lifted Fatu up and drove him into the corner. Corey did a great job putting both men over as struggling wrestlers trying to make it in the business. Keys attempted to grab a table but was stopped by Fatu as they fought on the outside of the ring. Royce lifted Fatu up and powerslammed him through the barricade. Fatu threw a couple of chairs into the ring before going back to the announcers’ table to attack Royce Keys. Royce flew from the announcers’ table, knocking Jacob down. Keys ended up throwing more chairs into the ring. Keys grabbed a Kendo Stick and unleashed on Jacob Fatu.

Keys set up a table in the corner before Fatu unloaded Kendo Stick strikes on him. Chairs were set up and Keys suplexed Fatu through them. A big powerslam from Royce Keys onto the chairs from the second rope led to a close two count. Fatu hit a pop‑up Samoan drop through the table. Fatu locked in the Tongan Death Grip, forcing Keys to pass out. After the match, Fatu attacked Keys, putting his head between a chair and running right into it, causing blood to come from Keys’ mouth. Roman came out to give Fatu his seal of approval. Before Raw went off the air, Rey Mysterio informed Roman he is the General Manager of AAA. Rey told Roman he wanted to discuss something with him. Roman nodded and walked with Rey.

WINNER: Fatu in 13:00.

(Robert’s Recap: A great Street Fight and a match that I felt Royce Keys needed. It wasn’t brutal enough to deter some people from watching it but really showed just how tough these two competitors are. Keys shined and Jacob looked like he is back to being a Samoan Werewolf.)

FINAL NOTES: This was the type of show WWE needed after a big PLE. It felt like injuries played a major role in the storylines leading up to SummerSlam. This was a chance for WWE to reset their storylines, and it worked for me. The matchups they teased can last all the way to Survivor Series. The ending was very interesting to me; I love cliffhangers and that is a big one. Is Roman going to AAA?