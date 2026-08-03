Brie Bella confirms shoulder injury suffered at SummerSlam: Night 1

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Brie Bellas confirmed that she broke her scapula during her six woman tag match at SummerSlam: Night 1 that saw her team with her sister Nikki & Paige against Fatal Influence. She confirmed she will be will be out of action for “a bit” today.

“I wanted to thank you all for sending me all the love, warm wishes and prayers,” Brie wrote on her Instagram. “When I was sitting in the hospital, I was reading everything you guys were sending my way, love you all!!! Unfortunately I’ll be out for a bit. I broke my scapula. If there’s one thing I know about my sister and I is that we don’t let broken bones stop us. Not sure how I finished that match, but I do believe between the adrenaline, passion for the business and the love for all the women I work with, it gave me the drive to finish.”

Brie closed by saying she would come back to the ring once she heals at home with her family. “Now my new journey starts!!,” wrote Brie. “Buddy said he’s going to be my assistant, Birdie‘s going to be my nurse and they both told me that daddy is going to be my personal chef, so I am set!! if there is one thing I know about Brie Mode, she always finds a way to come back to her wrestling home. Let the recovery begin.”

Paul “Triple H” Levesque had previously confirmed Brie had suffered a shoulder injury during his press conference on the WWE SummerSlam: Night 1 post-show.

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