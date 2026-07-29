NEW JAPAN G1 CLIMAX – NIGHT 8 RESULTS (7/29): Goto vs. Takagi, Jake Lee vs. Boltin Oleg, Oiwa vs. Sanada, Great-o-Khan vs. Takeshita, Yuto-Ice vs. Tsuji

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NJPW G1 CLIMAX 36: NIGHT 8 REPORT

JULY 29, 2026

OSAKA, JAPAN AT YAMATO ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON NJPW WORLD

REPORT BY GREG PARKS, PWTORCH COLUMNIST

Commentator: Walker Stewart

(1) TORU YANO & TAISEI NAKAHARA vs. HENARE & JAKOB AUSTIN YOUNG

Nakahara laid in a hard slap to the chest of Young early on. Young knocked Nakahara down in the corner and spit on him. The crowd got behind Nakahara after a dropkick. He made the first tag of the match just under three minutes in. Unfortunately for Yano, Henare also tagged in. After some Yano hijinks, Nakahara and Young both tagged back in. Young hit a shining wizard then pulled Nakahara up at two on a pin attempt. He then hit Brain Rot for the win.

WINNERS: Henare and Young at 5:28.

(Parks’s Analysis: Nakahara, a Young Lion, showed good fire and was given a lot of offense in this match. It was a little more awkward than the usual undercard tags because there wasn’t an upcoming tournament opponent on the other side opposite Henare.)

(2) YUYA UEMURA & MASATORA YASUDA vs. AARON WOLF & TATSUYA MATSUMOTO

Uemura and Wolf started it off. The two did some mat wrestling and traded wristlocks. Wolf blocked an arm-drag attempt. Matsumoto and Wolf tried to double-team Uemura, but he fought free. The Young Lions came in and started exchanging hard shots in the corner. With both men down, Matsumoto was the first to make the tag. Wolf got rolled up by Yasuda for a near-fall. Wolf applied the Boston Crab for the victory.

WINNERS: Wolf and Matsumoto at 5:48.

(Parks’s Analysis: The dropkick class at the New Japan dojo has been very effective. Wolf vs. Uemura on Friday will be a nice test for Wolf -while he has improved tremendously, you can still see a bit of hesitation in his in-ring game.)

(3) DRILLA MOLONEY & DAIKI NAGAI vs. OSKAR & GEDO

Moloney and Oskar went face-to-face before the match, displaying the height discrepancy. Gedo got the advantage against Nagai and did some posing, which drew a reaction from the crowd. As Nagai went on offense, Moloney ran in to knock Oskar off the apron. Nagai missed a splash off the top and both men made tags at 2:13. An enzugiri took Oskar off his feet. Moloney had some athletic tape on his lower back, just above his trunks. Nagai managed a few near-falls on Oskar. In the end, Oskar forced Nagai to tap out to a sleeper hold.

WINNERS: Oskar and Gedo at 5:22.

(Parks’s Analysis: Moloney’s back troubles may be the reason that his tournament performance will come down to earth in the back half of the G1 – if that happens at all. They really played up the size difference between Moloney and Oskar, so we’ll see how that comes into play on Friday.)

(4) ZACK SABRE JR. & HARTLEY JACKSON vs. REN NARITA & DICK TOGO

Togo tried to offer a handshake, but Jackson wasn’t having it. Togo hit the ropes and ran into Jackson; Togo bounced off Jackson and right out of the ring. Narita and Sabre wrestled to a stalemate in their first interaction of the match. Sabre worked out of a knee bar and applied one of his own. A penalty kick by Sabre ended the few minutes of mat wrestling between the two. The ref was bumped when Jackson propelled Togo off him with his feet. Togo delivered a low blow and used a choker on Jackson with the ref down. Narita broke up a pin attempt on a delayed vertical suplex. Jagged Edge delivered by Jackson on Togo finished things.

WINNERS: Sabre and Jackson at 6:54.

(Parks’s Analysis: Sabre’s match against Narita on Friday seems like a good opportunity to get Sabre, who is last in his block with just two points, back on track. It’s hard to believe he’ll finish at the bottom when all is said and done.)

(5) JAKE LEE (4 pts) vs. BOLTIN OLEG (4 pts) – A Block match

This was a first-time one-on-one matchup. After some jockeying for turf, Oleg knocked Lee to the mat with a shoulder tackle. Lee got to the ropes when Oleg tried a gutwrench suplex. The match went to ringside when Lee low-bridged Oleg out. Lee dropped Oleg throat-first across the steel ringside barrier. Stewart mentioned that Lee, on an interview with the New Japan website, claimed there’s “no way in hell” he’d be able to beat Oleg in this bout. Following an extended period outside, they came back in with Lee in control. Lee worked over the surgically repaired elbow of Oleg.

Lee continued his methodical pace on offense. Just shy of six minutes in, Oleg landed a belly-to-belly throw that reset things. “Boltin” chants from the fans. An abbreviated version of Oleg’s gutwrench series followed. Oleg went for a pin, but Lee grabbed Oleg’s elbow in a potential submission move. Shaking off some kicks to the face, Oleg rose to a vertical base and exchanged strikes with Lee. A hurricanrana by Lee was followed by a missed running boot. A series of powerbombs only got Oleg a two-count. He then hit his finish for the win.

WINNER: Boltin Oleg (6 pts) at 10:18.

(Parks’s Analysis: When Lee came out and said he wasn’t going to win this match, Oleg really had to win lest he look bad in losing to someone who didn’t even believe he could win. The victory ties Oleg atop the A Block with Konosuke Takeshita. For a Jake Lee match, this was fine.)

(6) SANADA (4) vs. RYOHEI OIWA (4) – A Block match

Sanada wore an outfit to the ring befitting a previous Seth Rollins character. Drilla Moloney joined Walker Stewart on commentary for the remainder of the show. Oiwa grabbed a side headlock early and rode Sanada to the ground. Sanada took over control at the three-minute mark with a dropkick to Oiwa’s knee. He continued working over Oiwa’s base. Oiwa rolled to ringside after a Sanada dropkick. Sanada followed him, but Oiwa DDT’d Sanada on the ringside mats. From a headlock position, Sanada picked Oiwa up and dropped him knee-first on the barricade. In the ring, Oiwa went back to a headlock while shaking out his injured knee.

Sanada refocused on that area to reassert control. Sanada flipped out of a snap mare attempt in a cool move. That led to another shining wizard, this time to the back of Oiwa’s head. Sanada back-dropped out of a side headlock but Oiwa quickly reapplied the move. Oiwa wrenched back and Sanada tapped out.

WINNER: Ryohei Oiwa (6 pts) at 11:50.

(Parks’s Analysis: The story here was Oiwa, after losing to Yuto-Ice by wrestling outside his comfort zone, vowing to win with a traditional wrestling hold. His constantly going back to the headlock while Sanada tried to neutralize the knee was a cool way for the match to play out. It was different, which is exactly what NJPW and its wrestlers should strive for when putting together matches during the G1 tournament.)

(7) GREAT-O-KHAN (4) vs. KONOSKUKE TAKESHITA (6) – A Block match

As Khan came out through the curtain for his entrance, he had a chair and a fallen Takeshita with him. The ref rang the bell with Takeshita motionless, face down in the ring. At least Stewart questioned that decision. The ref tried to get Khan to back away from Takeshita, but he refused, throwing Takeshita outside the ring. Takeshita was sent chest-first into the barricade, then back-first on the opposite side. As the assault continued, Khan deposited Takeshita over the barrier. Fans cleared out and Khan tossed Takeshita into some chairs. Stewart explained the hesitancy refs have in ending matches during the tournament by count-out or disqualification, hence the liberal allowance of outside machinations here.

Finally back in the ring four minutes into the actual bout, Takeshita had yet to get an offensive move in. Takeshita did get a back elbow to find the mark, but Khan threw Takeshita into the corner where the pad had been removed. Next, Khan used a chair on his opponent. Fans chanted for Takeshita. Khan taunted Takeshita, encouraging Takeshita to hit him. When Takeshita swung, Khan tripped him. Takeshita mounted some offense, culminating with a tope con giro onto Khan outside the ring. That burst of fire didn’t last long, though.

Khan worked the elbow to try to eliminate one of Takeshita’s key moves. Takeshita found some reserve and hit the ropes, then Khan with a lariat. Ref Marty Asami was bumped and Khan low-blowed Takeshita. Both men were down at the 10-minute mark. Khan retrieved a chair. Takeshita threw the chair into Khan and nailed his foe with the Blue Thunder Bomb, but Asami was still down. Khan dropped Takeshita head-first onto a chair and Asami revived, resulting in a two-count. Some more back-and-forth action ensued. Takeshita blocked another low-blow attempt and delivered a knee, then won with the Raging Fire.

WINNER: Takeshita (8) at 14:38.

(Parks’s Analysis: And just like that, Takeshita finds himself back alone at the top of the A Block. The match structure allowed Takeshita to fight from behind and furthered Khan’s heel bona fides with the pre-match attack.)

(8) SHINGO TAKAGI (2) vs. HIROOKI GOTO (4) – A Block match

There was a feeling-out process early on. Takagi got the first pin attempt in the match after dropping an elbow on Goto. Takagi was shaken up when the back of his head bounced off the corner pad. He rolled to ringside to recover. Goto hit a heel kick on Takagi in the corner, then into a back suplex for two. Takagi shook off a few kicks and began to come back. A twisting suplex put Goto on the mat. Outside the ring, Takagi whipped Goto into the steel barricade and then suplexed him.

Back in, Takagi delivered a clothesline to a seated Goto for a two-count. Takagi riled up the crowd in an effort to get them behind him. Goto hit the ropes and surprised Takagi with a clothesline. Both men tried to regroup at that point. Ushigoroshi by Goto and both were down again. On their feet, they traded rights mid-ring. They delivered a series of simultaneous clotheslines with neither man giving an inch. GTR, then Pumping Bomber by Takagi for a near-fall. Takagi felled Goto with right hand strikes. Shouten Kai from Goto, but he couldn’t capitalize.

Eventually he hit the GTW for two. A reverse by Takagi led to a brainbuster. Goto took over with headbutts to the chest. He was bleeding from the mouth by this point. Takagi rolled through a Goto move to hit a Pumping Bomber and Last of the Dragon for the finish.

WINNER: Takagi (4) at 16:39.

(Parks’s Analysis: Given their ages – Takagi is 43, Goto is 47 – and the wear and tear on their bodies after years of New Japan style, it was more understandable that they’d be selling a grueling match much earlier than would normally make sense. It was a slow build for those reasons above and a very evenly contested match. The last few minutes were well done and felt like either man could’ve pulled it out.)

(9) YUTO-ICE (4) vs. YOTA TSUJI (4) – A Block match

Both are members of the Unbound Company group in NJPW. Tsuji slapped Yuto-Ice across the chest early and Yuto just laughed. A second one didn’t elicit the same response; rather, Yuto keeled over in pain. Tsuji continued delivering chops to Yuto in the corner. “More!” Yuto shouted. Tsuji kept them coming. Yuto kept getting up. With less than three minutes gone, Yuto already had a bruised chest from the chops. They took the fight outside the ring and into the crowd. Yuto sat in an empty chair and endured chop after chop from Tsuji. Tsuji got into the ring at the count of 19, but Yuto failed to enter. He was not counted out.

Rather, he sat in a different chair and invited more chops, which Tsuji was all too happy to oblige. One of the shots knocked Yuto back off the chair. The announcers painted Yuto as someone who was chasing a “pro wrestling high” that came with receiving these chops. Six minutes in and the chop-fest continued in the audience. “Interesting game plan,” deadpanned Moloney on commentary. The ref seemed to stop counting the men out at this point. Yuto and Tsuji made it all around the arena and back to the ramp. Nearly the entirety of Yuto’s chest was beet red by the eight-minute mark.

Yuto asked for more as he put his arms around the ropes while standing on the apron. Tsuji’s shotgun chops continued to paint Yuto’s chest scarlet. Even Tsuji sold being out of breath by this point. Yuto managed to create some separation back inside the ring. Yuto targeted Tsuji’s chest himself, only with kicks instead of chops. Running knee in the corner by Yuto. The first cover – 12 minutes in – garnered Yuto a two-count. Tsuji regained his breath and he continued the chop-fest. Tsuji placed Yuto on the top turnbuckle, chopping him through the process of doing so. Yuto ended up pushing Tsuji off and coming down to the mat.

As Tsuji prepped to hit the ropes, Yuto grabbed him by the hair and delivered a clothesline. Yuto sent forearms to Tsuji’s face while on the canvas. Once on their feet, Tsuji gave out more chops. While the chops failed to take Yuto off his feet, Yuto was able to knock Tsuji down, or at least off balance, with a single kick. It was back to chops for Tsuji as Yuto continued to withstand the onslaught. Tsuji appeared shocked that Yuto was able to take all this punishment. Eventually, Tsuji himself began to fade as the chops wore him down. Yuto took advantage with strikes. After some slaps appeared to wake up Tsuji, he commenced with his trademark offense.

A boot sent Yuto’s face into the mat, but Yuto got right to his feet. The two exchanged shots in the middle of the ring. A closed fist put Tsuji on the canvas. He responded with a Gene Blaster for two. With a running start, a second Gene Blaster was hit – and Yuto kicked out at one. He delivered a knee for a very near-fall. At 25 minutes, both men were down following a twisting suplex delivered by Tsuji. Block matches have a 30-minute time limit. The ref counted both men down and Tsuji got up at nine. Yuto remained on the mat for the 10-count.

WINNER: Tsuji (6) at 26:07.

(Parks’s Analysis: That’s going to be a polarizing match for people. A lot of viewers will probably have it at the top of their tournament rankings because of the uniqueness and the story. A lot will abhor it for the repetitive nature and the real-life damage done to Yuto’s chest – not to mention Tsuji’s hand! After getting on NJPW fans’ radar with outstanding tags along with partner Oskar, Yuto now has a signature singles performance to go along with that. Even if he didn’t earn two points, in many ways, he won this match.)