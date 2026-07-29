Cruz Montana (fka Mike Santana) reveals why he left TNA

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Cruz Montana, formerly known as Mike Santana in TNA, said that he left TNA for NXT because he felt he had become complacent in TNA.

“It wasn’t an easy decision,” said Cruz appearing on WWE Radio. “They’ve done so much for me in my career, and loyalty is a big thing for me. Loyalty is everything. During my time there, the company and I grew together. One thing we’re always taught is you do good business, and you always leave a place better than what you found it. I felt like I did exactly that. TNA was somewhere where I felt comfortable. I didn’t want to feel comfortable anymore.”

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Montana said that he still has love for TNA, but he believes that wrestling is a nomadic sport. “I love that place, said Montana. “Genuine love for TNA. That locker room is a special place. I’m very goal-oriented, and I’m trying to grow as much as possible. This is a very nomadic sport. You have to move around. It’s been done since the beginning of time. I’m gonna do what I have to do. I’m going to keep growing. I want to make sure my daughter is set for life, and she never has a worry a day in her life. I’m so thankful I’ve been able to do this at a high level for so long and still be a present father.” (H/T Fightful)