AEW REDEMPTION PPV RESULTS (7/26): Keller’s report on Omega vs. Knight, Thekla vs. Nightingale, Fletcher vs. Bandido, Six-Way Ladder Match, more

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AEW REDEMPTION PPV

JULY 26, 2026

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA

AIRED LIVE ON PPV (including PPV.com)

Commentators: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Nigel McGuinness

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

JOIN US LIVE ON YOUTUBE TONIGHT FOR THE VIDEO-FORMAT OF OUR LIVE POST-SHOWS…

PWTorch’s Greg Parks and Brian Zilem review AEW Redemption LIVE tonight right after the event concludes. Join us and let us know your thoughts on the PPV during the post-show.

Email our post-show at wnialivecast@gmail.com

VIP VIDEO CALLER CODE: CLICK HERE

https://streamyard.com/e7yvdckdfy

Click that link during the post-show to enter the waiting room as “live video caller” (or just audio if you turn off your cam, which is fine). This is a private link, so don’t share. It’s just for VIP members at this time.

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LIVE ON YOUTUBE RIGHT AFTER AEW DOUBLE OR NOTHING TONIGHT: CLICK HERE TO WATCH

[PRE-SHOW]

-Renee Paquette, Mick Foley, and Jeff Jarrett hosted the pre-show.

-An in-ring segment aired with Matt Menard introducing Jacques and Raymond Rougeau Rocky Romero eventually came out as they were talking and said the Rougeau family doesn’t matter and the only family that matters is the Don Callis Family. Raymond kicked him.

(A) ORANGE CASSIDY & KYLE O’REILLY & RODERICK STRONG vs. JAY LETHAL & BLAKE CHRISTAN & LEE JOHNSON – AEW Trios Title match

WINNERS: Cassidy & O’Reilly & Strong in 12:00.

[MAIN PPV]

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