Nick Aldis isn’t the first GM to get involved in a match; WWE’s new video can introduce you or remind you of past high-profile GMs wrestling

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General Managers in WWE make the matches for the show while trying to manage any chaos that happens during the night. A lot of times the wrestlers have good things to say about them. But sometimes they don’t get along. That’s what’s been happening between Gunther and Friday Night SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis.

Gunther has been after the Undisputed WWE Championship currently held by Cody Rhodes. For weeks, he has been denied the victory, getting very frustrated at Aldis. At the SummerSlam kickoff show, the two men brawled, with Triple H announcing that they will be fighting each other at the PLE. To celebrate Aldis’s first match in WWE, the WWE YouTube channel uploaded another video to their WWE Playlist series. In this video, they’re showcasing the many times where WWE General Managers got in the ring and wrestled, getting fans excited for Aldis’s in-ring debut in WWE.

This video showcases the many times that WWE General Managers wrestled in a WWE ring. The position has mostly been filled by wrestlers who have retired or haven’t been medically cleared to compete. I enjoyed seeing the variety of matches showcasing them in the ring with active competitors.

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When Daniel Bryan returned at WrestleMania 34, he hadn’t competed in a match in three years due to concussions. At that same WrestleMania, Kurt Angle tagged with Ronda Rousey in her first WWE match. Even though it technically wasn’t a match, Adam Pearce stepped in the ring against Roman Reigns for the first time in just over six years. When General Managers wrestle in WWE, it’s usually a surprise and very unexpected, which is why it’s such a big deal when it does happen and why fans are excited for SummerSlam next week. They put up a good fight against their opponents, surprising everyone in the arena.

Overall, this was a cool video showing the times where WWE General Managers stepped away from their duties and decided to wrestle. For some, it’s part of a storyline, like Eric Bischoff and Teddy Long. Other times, it’s the restart of a career cut short, like Bryan.

With Aldis, it’s tough to say what’s going to happen with him after SummerSlam. He last wrestled three years ago, but he never retired and he’s younger than a lot of the wrestlers on SmackDown right now. There’s a good chance that this match could be the start of an extended run. The match has been anticipated by fans, which is why this video was so entertaining.

General Managers in WWE normally haven’t wrestled in years, so when they put the boots back on, it’s a huge deal for the fans and their opponent as well. Aldis will join the many General Managers that have wrestled while in the position when he takes on Gunther at SummerSlam.