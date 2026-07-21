NXT TV RESULTS (7/21): Wells’s live report on Tony D’Angelo vs. Naraku in a Championship Street Fight, Jaida Parker vs. Nattie, Reina Volcan (fka Nikki Blackheart) debuts, more

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NXT TV RESULTS

JULY 21, 2026

WINTER PARK, FLA. AT THE CAPITOL WRESTLING CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON CW NETWORK

REPORT BY KELLY WELLS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

NXT Commentators: Vic Joseph, Booker T

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Backstage Correspondent(s): Emily Agard, Blake Howard

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO OUR POST-SHOW PODCAST

-Rob Stone told a ref that there needs to be a winner in the main event. Thea Hail showed up to bother Stone next, followed by Nattie. Nattie said tonight she’s ending Jaida Parker, and Hail never got a word in before Stone took off.

-Vic promoted the NXT Championship Street Fight.

(1) SAQUON SHUGARS & ROMEO MORENO & NOAM DAR vs. DARKSTATE (Dion Lennox & Osiris Griffin & Cutler James)

A brawl got going outside the ring before any bell tolled. A staggered Noam Dar started with Lennox, and Dar schoolboyed Lennox for two. Dar escaped under Lennox’s legs and Shugars tagged himself in. Lennox immediately tagged out to Griffin to avoid Shugars. Griffin hit a back body drop and James tagged in and they did a double slam. James threw a few body shots and tagged Griffin back in. Shugars chop-blocked Griffin and Moreno tagged himself in and used his speed to strike Griffin often. Dar made a blind tag and they hit Griffin with a high-low move. The faces laid out the heels on the announce table side, and then Dar & Moreno set up Griffin for a triple bomb through the table, but Lennox broke it up and DarkState laid out Griffin on the floor as the match went to split-screen. [c]

Shugars took over and beat down all the members of DarkState. He hit a springboard cross-body on James and Griffin. He hit a falcon arrow and a cartwheel leg drop on James, then covered. Lennox broke it up. James caught a leaping Shugars for a backbreaker. DarkState triple-teamed Shugars for the powerbomb, but he fought it off and rolled up one of them for two as his mates held back DarkState. Everyone got involved and Moreno hit a plancha on everyone outside. Shugars slammed Lennox through the lower part of the perch and both were effectively out of the match. James and Griffin isolated and bombed Moreno to finish.

WINNERS: DarkState at 9:26.

(Wells’s Analysis: DarkState won in their milieu but the real story is Shugars and Lennox, which I figure Shugars will eventually win. It was a chaotic mess for most of its runtime)

-Lizzy Rain talked in the women’s locker room about what happened last week. Jaida Parker and Skylar Raye talked about their own problems tonight. Kendal Grey said Nattie wouldn’t still be around if it weren’t for her, and Parker said Grey has a loose jaw. Wren Sinclair calmed them down. Grey’s face-to-face with Lola Vice is up next. [c]

-There was a long spot for UnReal season three.

-Kendal said it would have been nice to run it back with Kelani or Kali, but she’s glad it’s her. Vice said she shouldn’t be because she’s going to take the championship back. She ran through all the champions during her time there, and said then it was finally time for her. Grey said then she ran into the black wall – her. Vice said when she met Grey, she saw someone who needed validation. Grey said she didn’t need validation, because the title had already done that. She said she didn’t have to spend years to get to the top. Vice said the mirror doesn’t lie, and she thinks Grey sees a person who’s shy, insecure and vulnerable. What’s with NXT always having babyfaces emotionally attack their opponents? Vice said Grey beat her in a match, but she can’t beat her in a fight. Sinclair knew where it was going and tried to stop it, but Grey said it was a great idea and she’ll beat her on her turf. They made an Underground match, but didn’t set the date. Grey said that after she’s done kicking Vice’s ass, Vice can go back to shaking it.

-There was a brief video recap of the D’Angelo-Naraku saga.

-Keanu Carver entered ahead of the next match. [c]

(2) HANK WALKER (w/Tank Ledger) vs. KEANU CARVER

Walker dispensed with the silliness and playing to fans given the issue between the two. Carver backed up Hank to a corner, and the two jockeyed for position and fought off the other’s attacks. Walker laid out Carver with a big boot and Tank fired up. Hank got bumped to the outside and Tank gassed him up. Back inside, Walker hit a Bossman Slam for two. Carver charged Hank hard into a corner, then lifted him up in the torture rack and then dropped him for a backbreaker. Wow. Carver laid out Walker with a lariat to the rear side, then choked him on a rope until the ref broke it up. Carver slammed Walker for two and Ledger got up close to Walker to cheer him on. The camera went in close on them so we couldn’t see Carver until he suckered Ledger from behind and charged him into the steps. Walker hit Carver with a tope suicida.

Back inside, Walker blocked Carver down to the mat. Walker went high and missed a lariat, and walked back into a pounce. Carver hit his finisher.

WINNER: Keanu Carver at 4:28.

After the announcement, Carver went at Hank again, and Tank charged in to help. Carver got the better of him until EK Prosper flew in from the barricade and stomped Carver. The three babyfaces teamed up to take out Carver in the ring.

(Wells’s Analysis: Babyfaces triple-teaming heels is…not ideal, but it does make Carver look like the strong one. This was another satisfying, hard-hitting match like the one Carver had with Tank)

-Nattie, with Karmen Petrovic and Nikkita Lyons in tow, ran into Thea Hail in the back and Nattie said she could make Hail relevant again; just look what she’s done for these two (what, exactly? They mostly exist silently at her side). Nattie said she could be tough, or she could be a soft bitch like Jaida Parker. Hail said she doesn’t mind Parker; it’s Nattie she doesn’t like. Petrovic said Hail should rethink that. The heels walked off and Hail said quietly, “I hope she kicks your teeth in…genuinely.” [c]

-Last night, Shiloh Hill ran into Danhausen. Danhausen asked if Hill was here to be experimented on. He said he was here for a replacement tooth after his scuffle with Tristan Angels. Danhausen had a bunch of them laying around and he gave him “the best one.” Hill didn’t have any human monies, so he had to give him a Bitcoin. Danhausen tried to force it into his old, Apple IIe-era computer and said it was good enough. After Hill left, Danhausen said “I hope that wasn’t the cursed tooth. That would be bad for everyone. Except me, because who cares?”

(3) JAIDA PARKER vs. NATTIE (w/Karmen Petrovic & Nikkita Lyons)

The cronies distracted Parker long enough for Nattie to get an edge. Parker fought back quickly and blocked Nattie to the mat. Nattie begged off into the ropes. Parker wrenched Nattie’s arm and grounded her. Parker hit a couple of lariats on Nattie, then set her up for a teardrop and hit it. Parker got bumped to the outside and all three heels posed over her as the match went to split-screen. [c]

Nattie hit a back elbow and a clothesline for two. Nattie hit a dragon screw over the rope to put Parker on the mat. Parker caught Nattie in a Samoan Drop and then sold as her knee buckled. They exchanged strikes, then Parker hit a falcon arrow for two. Parker set up another teardrop, but Nattie escaped this one. Nattie hit a Michinoku Driver for two. Nattie put Parker in the Sharpshooter and Parker crawled all the way out of the ring to break. Parker charged Nattie into the steps knee-first and Nattie mouthed a very bad word (twice).

Back inside, Parker stomped on the bad knee, then turned Nattie over into the Sharpshooter. Nattie crawled to the ropes but Parker pulled her back. Lyons and Petrovic argued over throwing in the towel, and the camera beautifully managed to miss absolutely everything as it was actually Thea Hail who showed up and threw in the towel. Hail and Parker jawed up at the heels after the win.

WINNER: Jaida Parker at 11:27.

(Wells’s Analysis: I get why they didn’t show us what happened the first time, so they could reveal afterward, but I don’t agree with the choice. It looked like amateur hour as the camera just panned over to the towel, already thrown in. Good match otherwise)

-In a sponsored segment, Naraku’s previously shown backstage promo was shown, as well as the lead-up to the match.

-Niko Vance and Izzi Dame made their entrance. [c]

-Kelani Jordan showed Rob Stone a video of her actually kicking out in the loss that sent Lola Vice to the championship match. Stone said the referee’s decision is final, and Jordan said she was screwed yet again. OTM talked to Stone and Bronco Nima had something to talk to Stone about privately.

(4) SHAWN SPEARS vs. NIKO VANCE (w/Izzi Dame)

Vance was yelling out to the ramp, waiting for Spears, and it went on long enough that it was obvious when Spears finally showed up behind Vance and attacked. The match spilled outside early as Dame tried to insert herself, and after they went back in, Vance slammed Spears and then beat him into a turnbuckle. Vance threw body shots and then ran into a Thesz press by Spears, then some ground & pound. Vance exploded out of a corner with a lariat. Vance pounded Spears in a corner, then stomped him after grounding him. Spears exploded out of a corner with a lariat. Vance bailed, and Spears went high, so Dame ran Vance to safety. Spears planned to do a big dive onto Vance, but he was too far, so Spears just hopped out and back elbowed Vance instead. Dame distracted Spears and Vance hit a powerslam on the mat. The match went to commercial. [c]

Vance was in control, but Spears kicked him away twice in a corner. Spears tossed Vance over the top and out to the ramp side, and Vance went high, and Spears hopped up and hit a release suplex from the top. Short-arm clothesline by Spears. Izzi distracted Spears again and Spears hit a swinging DDT for a long two. Vance slapped down at Spears as Spears begged for more. Spears got bumped to the floor and he said “Come on, Niko, you bitch!” Vance went out and Spears battered him into the steps, rolled him in, then got a chair. The ref convinced him not to use it, and Dame jumped on the apron. Lizzy Rain appeared out of nowhere and battled Izzi to the back. Spears pulled an Eddie and tossed the chair to Vance, then went flat on his back. The ref turned around and saw Vance with the chair and disqualified him. Vic said somewhere, Eddie Guerrero is smiling.

WINNER: Shawn Spears by disqualification at 11:09.

(Wells’s Analysis: I’m not into either guy enough to really have gotten into the match, but it was okay enough. I feel like this finish has been done quite a bit over the years, but I guess they thought it was time)

-Rob Stone talked to Kam Hendrix, who said he still hada lot of rehabbing his knee to do. Myles Borne and Tavion Heights showed up and Borne said “Well there’s your problem – the knee is attached to a coward.” Borne said he was thinking of an NQCC reunion and he wanted a shot at the tag championships. Heights got excited, apparently unaware that this was Borne’s plan. Borne said he’d even defend his NXT North American Championship if it meant he could have the tag match. He said he was thinking it could be Hendrix, but he’s apparently still rehabbing. Hendrix pretended he got a buzz from his phone and told Stone he got a text from the medical staff that he’s cleared. Stone made the singles match for next week.

-There was a brief hype segment for Reina Volcan’s debut. [c]