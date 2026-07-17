WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (7/17): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: FRIDAY, JULY 17, 2026

Where: ALBANY, N.Y. AT MVP ARENA

How To Watch: USA Network

Attendance: WrestleTix reports as of today 6,928 tickets were distributed so far. The arena has a capacity of 17,500 spectators when configured for concerts.

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Adam Pearce to serve as acting GM, filling in for Nick Aldis after Gunther’s attack

Visit this website during Smackdown for LIVE coverage by PWTorch editor Wade Keller who provides a detailed rundown of the show along with his analysis. Wade has covered professional wrestling for decades and was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame for “Excellent in Writing on Professional Wrestling” in 2015.

LAST WEEK’S SMACKDOWN RESULTS: WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (7/10): Corbridge’s report on C.M. Punk’s first appearance as WWE champion; Trick vs. Hayes; Balor vs. Tama

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Gangrel addresses a rumor that he was fired from WWE for not tucking in his shirt, explains why The Brood were stuck hanging above the Hell in a Cell cage at WrestleMania 15