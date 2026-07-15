AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (7/15): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: WEDNESDAY, JULY 15, 2026

Where: BOSTON, MASS. AT MGM MUSIC HALL

How To Watch: Live on TBS and on Max streaming service

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 2,862 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 3,092. The arena has a capacity of 5,009 spectators when configured for concerts.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

Kenny Omega’s AEW World Championship Celebration

Willow Nightingale & Maya World & Hyan vs. Mercedes Moné & Divine Dominion (“Megasus” Megan Bayne & “Colossal” Lena Kross)

Andrade El Ídolo vs. Jake Doyle (Andrade earns a shot at AEW National Champion Mark Davis if he wins)

Visit this website during Dynamite for LIVE coverage by PWTorch editor Wade Keller who provides a detailed rundown of the show along with his analysis. Wade has covered professional wrestling for decades and was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame for “Excellent in Writing on Professional Wrestling” in 2015.

LAST WEEK’S RESULTS: AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (7/8): Keller’s report on MJF vs. Omega for the AEW World Title, Takeshita vs. Fletcher for AEW International Title, Women’s Casino Battle Royal, Ciampa vs. Jericho

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Michin reveals that she and Keith Lee are divorced