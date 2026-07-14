NXT PREVIEW (7/14): Announced matches, location, how to watch

Now with three payment method options… Pay Pal… Directly with your Credit or Debit Card… Or with Patreon. 60 second express sign up form.

EXCLUSIVE VIP BENEFITS INCLUDE…

•Commercial-free Wade Keller Podcasts & PWTorch Dailycasts removed

•VIP-exclusive podcasts (Phone Podcast App Compatible!)

•Library of around 10,000 podcasts (2003-today) & 100s of retro radio shows (1990s)

•Over 1,800 Newsletter Back Issues: Late 1980s thru today (PDF & Text Versions)

•New Weekly PWTorch Newsletter w/exclusive articles (PDF & Text Versions)

•An ad-free version of PWTorch website with added VIP-Member-Only articles each week

–JUMP RIGHT TO EXPRESS SIGN-UP FORM

–OR READ A DETAILED LIST OF VIP BENEFITS