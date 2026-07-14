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NXT PREVIEW (7/14): Announced matches, location, how to watch

July 14, 2026

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Tuesday, July 14, 2026

Where: Orlando, Fla. – WWE Performance Center

How To Watch: CW Network

Announced Matches & Appearances

  • Lola Vice vs. Kelani Jordan vs. Kali Armstrong – NXT Women’s Championship No. 1 Contender Triple Threat match
  • The Vanity Project (Brad Baylor & Ricky Smokes) vs. Sean Legacy & Dorian Van Dux – NXT Tag Team Title match
  • Zaria vs. Layla Diggs – NXT Women’s North American Championship match
  • Naraku vs. Tate Wilder

LAST WEEK’S NXT RESULTS: NXT TV RESULTS (7/7): Kendal Grey vs. Nattie for NXT Women’s Title, Rain vs. Hail vs. Dame vs. Diggs for North American Title, return of Shawn Spears

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Powell’s NXT Hit List: Thoughts on the two number one contenders matches, Reina Volcan’s second appearance, Shawn Spears taking a stroll down memory lane

THANK YOU FOR VISITING

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