NXT PREVIEW (7/14): Announced matches, location, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Tuesday, July 14, 2026
Where: Orlando, Fla. – WWE Performance Center
How To Watch: CW Network
Announced Matches & Appearances
- Lola Vice vs. Kelani Jordan vs. Kali Armstrong – NXT Women’s Championship No. 1 Contender Triple Threat match
- The Vanity Project (Brad Baylor & Ricky Smokes) vs. Sean Legacy & Dorian Van Dux – NXT Tag Team Title match
- Zaria vs. Layla Diggs – NXT Women’s North American Championship match
- Naraku vs. Tate Wilder
LAST WEEK’S NXT RESULTS: NXT TV RESULTS (7/7): Kendal Grey vs. Nattie for NXT Women’s Title, Rain vs. Hail vs. Dame vs. Diggs for North American Title, return of Shawn Spears
OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Powell’s NXT Hit List: Thoughts on the two number one contenders matches, Reina Volcan’s second appearance, Shawn Spears taking a stroll down memory lane
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