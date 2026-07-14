AEW Dynamite viewership highest of year for Kenny Omega challenging MJF for AEW World Title on Beach Break – Ratings Breakdown

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last Wednesday night’s (000) episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS averaged 773000 viewers, compared to 634,000 the prior week and the 616,000 the week before that. The prior ten weeks averaged 636,000.

(*Note: Additional viewers watch AEW Dynamite on Max streaming service as of Jan. 1, 2025, and those viewers are not part of the TBS data. That data is not made available. Also, Nielsen Media Research changed their methodology for their ratings estimates in the fall of last year and then again at the end of January 2026, so comparing current data to data before that can misrepresent viewership trends.)

One year ago this week, Dynamite drew 637,000 viewers. The ten-week rolling average a year ago was 634,000.

Two years ago this week, Dynamite drew 691,000. Then ten-week rolling average was 692,000.

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

Check out the latest episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show covering the latest episode of Dynamite: CLICK HERE (or search “wade Keller” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.12 rating, compared to 0. and 0.09 the prior two weeks. The ten-week rolling average is 0.11.

One year ago, it drew a a 0.16 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.17.

Two years ago, it drew a 0.23 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.23.

The announced matches and segments were…

MJF vs. Kenny Omega – AEW World Championship match (If Omega loses, he can never again challenge for AEW World Title)

“The Alpha” Konosuke Takeshita vs. “The Protostar” Kyle Fletcher – AEW International Championship match

Athena vs. Maya World vs. ??? – Women’s Casino Gauntlet (Winner to earn AEW Women’s World Title shot at Redemption)

“Psycho Killer” Tommaso Ciampa vs. Jericho

(You can always reach PWTorch editor Wade Keller at kellerwade@gmail.com. You can also send live event results and news tips to pwtorch@gmail.com. Also, we’re always looking for volunteer contributors to help us round out of coverage of the pro wrestling scene.)

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