FREE PODCAST 7/11 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Conversation Club: Dehnel & Kanner discuss Omega winning the AEW World Championship on Dynamite and how it shapes All In, more (108 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of All Elite Conversation Club, PWTorch contributors Joel Dehnel and Gregg Kanner review the July 8th edition of AEW Dynamite Beach Break from Clearwater Beach, Fla. They review Kenny Omega winning his second AEW World Championship. All In main event is set with Omega vs. Ospreay to headline Wembley. What does this mean for MJF? Fletcher wins the International Title clean from Takeshita before he leaves for the G1 Climax. News on Jim Ross needing brain surgery. And more conversation on Brawl in the Ballpark than you will get anywhere else! All this and more, including the always appreciated email and trivia from Zach based on old PW Torch contributor reviews.
Send your thoughts and questions to allelitecc@gmail.com
For more, check out Gregg’s Dynamite Hits & Misses column on PWTorch.com
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