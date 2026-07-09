FREE PODCAST 7/9 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: Sting-Hogan, Raw pre-game show problem, Hogan and Dusty egos, top five wrestling families, more (145 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to two back-to-back episodes of the PWTorch Livecast from June 24 and 27, 2011.

On the June 24, 2011 episode, PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell and PWTorch columnist Greg Parks, they discussed with live callers last night’s TNA Impact, the weird main event picture that made no sense involving Abyss and Sting and Mr. Anderson and no Gunner, potential for Sting in WWE, whether Sting and Hulk Hogan could pull off a match in 2011, the X Division either being re-started or shut down after Destination X, over-arching booking issues in WWE & TNA prevalent on both shows this week, WWE potentially having a pre-game before Raw and why WWE would have to completely change their writing approach, plus a preview of the Top 5 Families on the Gonzo & The Greg this weekend. In the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, Caldwell fumbles his own Top 5 list, and they discuss the Impact ratings for last night’s show.

Then on the June 27, 2011 episode, PWTorch editor Wade Keller and PWTorch columnist Bruce Mitchell, they took live calls on a variety of subjects including: C.M. Punk storyline, Dusty Rhodes and Hulk Hogan egos, TNA-Sting, ROH iPPV, Davey Richards, TNA Impact, Tag Teams, and more.

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