TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS (7/2): Slater vs. Edwards, Sade vs. Steel, X Division #1 Contenders Match

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TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS

JULY 2, 2026

ALBANY, NY AT BROADVIEW CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON AMC

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

-Highlights from Slammiversary.

-Weekly sbow open.

-Ryan Nemeth walked to the ring in a suit. He introduced the man he called the best wrestler of the last 65,000 (yes, 65,000) years: Nic Nemeth, the new TNA World Champion. Nic talked about winning the World Title. He gave a list of people that he has put down permanently (as Ryan revealed the names on a scroll), including Randy Orton, Ultimo Dragon, Rey Mysterio, Jeff Hardy, Samoa Joe, The Miz, John Hennigan and all of his personas, John Cena, and several people from his high school.

KC Navarro interrupted this nonsense. Ryan called him a goofball. KC and Ryan exchanged words. Nic called KC a “good kid”. He proposed that KC face Ryan tonight in a match so they could put their disagreement behind them.

Nic declared he was the best wrestler in the world, and he challenged anyone to step to him. He said everyone would bow down to him (Megan Bayne will be furious at this). All three left together.

-Gia Miller interviewed Leon Slater backstage. Slater said he was devastated by not winning the X Division Title from Cedric Alexander at Slammiversary. He said he would face Eddie Edwards tonight. He called Eddie a disgusting pig and said he would teach him a lesson. Slater said he wanted to be the face of TNA. [c]

-A clip from Slammiversary aired of Traci Brooks announcing the Knockouts TV Title Tournament.

(1) MARA SADE vs. TASHA STEELZ

This was a first-round match in the tournament to decide the first-ever TNA Knockouts TV champion. There were inset promos from both wrestlers during their ring entrances. After an early exchange, Steelz regrouped on the floor. Sade gave her a baseball slide dropkick on the floor. Steelz tripped Sade on the apron. Steelz took over on offense. Steelz missed a frog splash.

Sade avoided a charging Steelz, who hit the ring post and flew out of the ring. Sade did a dive on the outside to Steelz. Sade gave Steelz a series of punches and stomps. Sade gave Steelz a sitout powerbomb for a two count. Steelz put Sade in a submission, but Sade escaped. Sade superkicked Steelz. Steelz knocked Sade off the top rope. Sade did a moonsault from the top rope onto Steelz to get the pin.

WINNER: Mara Sade in 8:00 to advance in the tournament.

Sade passed Mustafa Ali and Agent Zero in the aisle. Ali made a call.

-Rich Swann talked to BDE about their upcoming match. They agreed there would be no hard feelings if BDE won. [c]

(2) RICH SWANN vs. BDE vs. FABIAN AICHNER vs. MR. ELEGANCE vs. THE HOMETOWN MAN vs. JASON HOTCH

This was a six-way scramble match to determine a #1 contender for the TNA X Division Title. They took turns pairing off and being on offense. Fans reacted big to HTM’s offense. Swann did a twisting moonsault onto the pile at ringside. Aichner did a Tower of Doom spot to three of the wrestlers. Everyone exchanged big moves. Aichner powerbombed BDE and got the win.

WINNER: Fabian Aichner in 5:00.

-The Injury Report featured the tag teams who were in the ladder match at Slammiversary, The Concierge (Tom Hannifan laughed about him being misted by Rosemary), Trey Miguel, Eddie Edwards, Moose, and Nic Nemeth.

-Ricky Sosa was on his way to the ring and was interrupted by AJ Francis and Expressions. [c]

-Mustafa Ali was mad at the members of Order 4 for being comfortable with failure. Ali said he would go to Daria Rae’s office and ask for a tag team title shot for the Great Hands.

-Ricky Sosa walked to the ring for a promo. He talked about his win at Slammiversary. He vowed that this is only the beginning. Sosa was interrupted by The Righteous. They talked and tried to convince Sosa to join them. Vincent said that with The Righteous, there are no limits. The System walked down the ramp, not a moment too soon. Alisha Edwards said the only way that Sosa could make a name for himself is to ride with The System.

Eddie Edwards talked about how Bear Bronson joined The System and became a success. He encouraged Sosa to join them. Vincent said that The System just had empty promises. Sosa turned down both sides. Bear punched Sosa. The System and The Righteous faced off. The System attacked Sosa. Leon Slater ran in for the save. The System overpowered Sosa and Slater. [c]

-Elijah played a song on his new guitar. He talked about getting his likeness and music back at Slammiversary.

(3) ALLIE (w/Rosemary) vs. HEATHER BY ELEGANCE (w/M By Elegance)

This was another Knockouts TV Tournament match. Both wrestles had inset promos. Heather attacked Allie from behind at the bell. Allie quickly made a comeback. Allie did a running dropkick to Heather at ringside. Heather took over on offense. Allie made a comeback. Rosemary pulled M off the apron. Heather used the distraction to give Allie a double stomp and get the pin. [c]

WINNER: Heather By Elegance in 5:00 to advance in the tournament.

-Xia Brookside walked to the ring for a promo. She bragged about winning the Knockouts Title at Slammiversary. She mocked the fans and Lei Ying Lee. Lee walked to the stage and interrupted her. She said there was a day when she would have been happy for Xia. Lee talked about Xia cheating to win the title. She said she doesn’t see a champion; she sees a fake bitch. Lee got in the ring as fans chanted “Fake bitch!” Lee said that now Xia is the one with everything to lose. Lee said her rematch is next week on Impact TV. Lee attacked Xia and Xia fled the ring. Lee wanted a No DQ match.

-Daria Rae was approached by Mustafa Ali backstage. He requested a tag team title match for The Great Hands. She said the idea sounds great and agreed to a title match next week.

-KC Navarro did his ring entrance. [c]

(4) KC NAVARRO vs. RYAN NEMETH

Nic Nemeth joined the commentary team. KC got the early advantage. Ryan gave KC a neckbreaker on the floor. Back in the ring, Ryan continued on offense. KC made a comeback. Ryan got a two count after a rollup. KC gave Ryan a 619 and a neckbreaker for the pin.

WINNER: KC Navarro in 4:00.

Nic got in the ring and got KC and Ryan to shake hands. KC turned his back and Nic gave KC the Danger Zone. Nic and Ryan left the ring. [c]

-The Hardys did a backstage promo talking about their match against The Great Hands next week.

-Eddie Edwards and Leon Slater did their ring entrances for the main event. [c]

(5) LEON SLATER vs. EDDIE EDWARDS (w/Alisha Edwards)

Slater charged Eddie at the bell and immediately went on offense. Slater booted Eddie out of the ring and followed with a dive to the outside. Eddie gave Slater a backbreaker to turn the tide of the match. Alisha choked Slater on the rope while the referee was distracted. Eddie missed a moonsault from the top rope. Slater came back with a spin kick and a crossbody block from the top rope. Eddie gave Slater a backpack stunner for a two count. Eddie powerbombed Slater for another two count. Eddie gave Slater a Tiger Bomb for a two count. While the referee was distracted by Alisha, Cedric Alexander got in the ring. Eddie used the distraction to get the pin on Slater.

WINNER: Eddie Edwards in 8:00.

Ricky Sosa ran in for the save, and they cleared the ring of The System. Sosa and Slater celebrated to end the show.