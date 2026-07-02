FREE PODCAST 7/2 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland review West Coast Pro’s Cruel Summer including Massaro vs. Priest, Moriarty vs. Williams, more (68 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland review West Coast Pro’s Cruel Summer, a more-than-pleasant experience even in the dog days of July, headlined by Vinnie Massaro defending the WCP Title against Adam Priest, Lee Moriarty and Travis Williams tear the house down in an incredible technical exhibition, Alpha Zo and Tim Bosby have a great power match, and more. Plus we talk about NWA making some big moves and Brett Lauderdale’s comments about MyAEW. For VIP, we give a live report from Midwest Territories Pawcade 6, featuring Twitter’s Most Wanted against the Rejects.

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