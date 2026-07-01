AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (7/1): Keller’s report on MJF vs. Briscoe for AEW Title, Survival of the Fittest, Forbidden Door fallout

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AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

JULY 1, 2026

SAN DIEGO , CALIF. AT VIEJAS ARENA

AIRED ON TBS & HBO MAX

REPORT BY WADE KELLER, PWTORCH EDITOR

Commentators: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Taz

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 3,322 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 3,785. The arena has a capacity of 12,845 spectators when configured for concerts.

JOIN US LIVE ON YOUTUBE TONIGHT FOR THE VIDEO-FORMAT OF OUR LIVE POST-SHOWS…

PWTorch editor Wade Keller and PWTorch’s Darrin Lilly to review AEW Dynamite LIVE tonight right after Dynamite. Join us and let us know your thoughts on Dynamite during the show. PWTorch’s Darrin Lilly will join as an on-site correspondent also.

Email our post-show at wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com with your comments and questions about Dynamite. We’ll read your emails live during the post-show.

VIP VIDEO CALLER CODE: CLICK HERE

https://streamyard.com/wbs9wq7riu

Click that link during the post-show to enter the waiting room as “live video caller” (or just audio if you turn off your cam, which is fine). This is a private link, so don’t share. It’s just for VIP members at this time.

Subscribe to all of our free podcasts by searching “wade keller” and “pwtorch” in your podcast app of choice including Spotify and Apple Podcasts and most other iOS and Android apps.

LIVE ON YOUTUBE RIGHT AFTER AEW DYNAMITE TONIGHT: CLICK HERE TO WATCH

[HOUR ONE]

Announced Matches & Other Notes

MJF vs. Mark Briscoe – AEW World Championship match

Maika vs. Harley Cameron vs. Hikaru Shida vs. Persephone vs. Kris Statlander vs. Queen Aminata – TBS Championship Survival of the Fittest match