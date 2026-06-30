FREE PODCAST 6/30 – PWTorch Dailycast – Destination Impact with Zac & JB: TNA Slammiversary’s highs & lows, the several title changes, and more thoughts on the go-home edition of Impact (95 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On this week’s episode of Destination Impact, Zac Clarke and Jerud Buhagiar give a full review of TNA Slammiversary, discuss any signs of shifting booking philosophies, building challengers for the Knockouts Championship while also filling out the field for the newly announced TNA Knockouts Television Championship tournament. Also, in the VIP-exclusive aftershow, JB and Zac discuss more of JB’s hits & misses from the go-home episode of Impact, and they discuss TNA’s usage of cinematic style content.

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