AEW COLLISION RESULTS (6/27): Mercedes & Athena vs. Hyan & Maya World, Conglomeration defend trios titles, Kevin Knight vs. Dezmond Xavier for the TNT title, Persephone vs. Billie Starkz, and more

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AEW COLLISION REPORT

JUNE 27, 2026 (recorded 6/24)

RIO RANCHO, N.M. AT RIO RANCHO EVENTS CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON TNT & HBO MAX

REPORT BY JOSHUA WHITE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Excalibur & Tony Schiavone & Nigel McGuinness

Ring Announcer: Arkady Aura

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that at showtime, 2,386 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 2,822. The arena has a capacity of 7,500 spectators when configured for concerts and 5,957 for pro wrestling. The previous visit to the arena on May 21, 2025 it drew 3,103.

[HOUR ONE]

-The Collision intro played before they cut to arena as pyro went off and they panned the crowd. Schiavone welcomed everyone to the show.

(1) THE CONGLOMERATION (Orange Cassidy & Roderick Strong & Kyle O’Reilly) vs. THE OPPS (Hook & Anthony Bowens & Katsuyori Shibata) – AEW Trios Championship match

The Conglomeration’s 90210-inspired theme played to bring out Roderick Strong, Kyle O’Reilly, and Orange Cassidy. Unfamiliar music played to bring out Hook, Shibata, and Bowens. The bell rang to start the match four minutes into the show.

Shibata forced Strong into the corner and broke it up as Kyle tagged in. Hook tagged in and hit Kyle with a boot to the gut. Hook took Kyle to the mat before they traded guillotine chokes until Kyle hit a kick to the chest. Kyle kicked Hook into his corner and tagged in Strong.

Strong hit a, wait for it, backbreaker and tagged Kyle back in. Strong and Kyle hit Hook with a series of strikes in the corner before tagging Cassidy in, who climbed the ropes before descending and delivering a lazy elbow drop onto Hook as Strong held him in place. Cassidy made the cover, but Hook kicked out at one.

Hook caught Cassidy with a suplex and tagged in Bowens. Bowens hit a back suplex and pumped up the crowd. Cassidy put his hands in his pockets, and Bowens pulled his hands out and tried to get him to clap, but Cassidy returned his hands to his pockets. Cassidy landed a shotgun dropkick and Bowens tagged out to Shibata.

Cassidy hit some lethargic strikes and then rolled Shibata up for two. Shibata dropped Cassidy with a knife edge chop. Shibata suplexed Cassidy on the apron and held on, rolled to the floor and delivered a second suplex to the floor. Shibata rolled Cassidy back into the ring. Hook tagged in and went for the pin, but Cassidy kicked out at two before they went to commercial. [c]

Back from break, Strong broke up a sleeper that Shibata had on Cassidy. Shibata booted Strong off the apron and then Cassidy caught him with a stundog millionaire. Kyle got the tag as did Bowens, and Kyle hit a flurry of kicks on Bowens. Kyle escaped a Famouser attempt and grabbed an ankle lock on Bowens. Hook ran into the ring and grabbed a choke on Klye to break the hold.

Kyle took Hook down with a suplex and Strong tagged in to trade chops with Shibata in the center of the ring. Shibata got the better of it, but Cassidy swept Shibata’s legs when he hit the ropes. Strong hit Shibata and Hook with a pair of backbreakers. Strong lifted up Cassidy and tossed him into Hook and Shibata before Shibata punched Cassidy off Strong’s shoulders and delivered a belly-to-belly suplex to Strong.

Bowens tagged in and charged into a boot from Strong. Shibata took Strong down with a back heel trip. Kyle charged in and traded forearms with Shibata, Kyle caught Shibata with a high knee then Hook hit Kyle with a t-bone suplex. Cassidy hit Hook with a swinging DDT and Bowens hit Cassidy with an ushigoroshi followed by a running knee.

Bowens hit a combination of strikes on Strong and then took Kyle down with a Famouser. Bowens swung Cassidy off of the ropes into a DDT and made the cover, but Cassidy kicked out at two. Cassidy and Bowens were both down as the crowd chanted “this is awesome.”

Shibata held Cassidy and Bowens went for a thrust kick, but Cassidy slipped free and Bowens’ kick connected with Shibata. Hook yelled at Bowens and Cassidy shoved him from behind, knocking Bowens into Hook and Hook to the floor. Bowens rolled Cassidy up but Kyle broke up the pin.

Cassidy hit an Orange Punch on Bowens and Strong followed up with an Olympic Slam. Cassidy stood dazed for a moment until Strong pushed Cassidy onto Bowens for the cover to get the win.

WINNERS: The Conglomeration in 13:00

(White’s Take: If you’ve seen one Conglomeration trios title defense, then you know exactly how this went. That’s right, better in ring action than necessary, some fun comedy spots, but nothing particularly compelling.)

-The Demand were standing in a stairwell where Ricochet started to outline their quest for gold before The Lethal Twist happened to come walking down the stairs. Jay Lethal apologized for interrupting. Ricochet said it’s okay and said he approves of Letha’s haircut. Ricochet said they should go talk and Toa Liona yelled at the camera as they went to commercial. [c]

The Death Riders were backstage after Dynamite. Garcia was lying on the floor while Moxley said Swerve had made himself a target. Moxley said Ospreay will pull the trigger. Ospreay said message received. He said Swerve is about to see how dangerous he can be and it’s no longer his house. Garcia, in seemingly his dying words, told Will to bring it home.

(2) “THE JET” KEVIN KNIGHT vs. DEZMOND XAVIER – TNT Championship match

The Rascalz’s music played and Xavier made his way out. Xachary Wentz came to the stage with him, but returned to the back. Kevin Knight’s music played and he made his entrance with the TNT title around his waist. The bell rang to start the match 26 minutes into the show as the crowd chanted “you sold out.”

Knight hit a kick to the gut and grabbed a side headlock, refusing to let go as Xavier attempted to shoot him off the ropes. Xavier caught Knight with a magistral cradle for two. Knight rolled Xavier up and went for the pin with his feet on the ropes, but the ref caught him.

Xavier hit a gamengiri from the apron and flipped into the ring, catching Knight with a hurricanrana. Knight rolled to the outside and Xavier set up for a dive, but Knight ran around the ring to safety. Knight dragged Xavier to the floor and rammed him into the apron. Knight attempted to ram Xavier into the ring stairs, but Xavier flipped over the stairs. However, Knight followed him in, leapt off the stairs and caught Xavier with a flying clothesline as they went to commercial. [c]

They returned from commercial as Xavier fought out of a wristlock. Xavier landed an arm drag followed by a flurry of punches and cutter to Knight. Xavier hit a running kick in the corner. Xavier landed a jumping DDT from the middle rope and made the cover, but Knight kicked out at two.

Knight ducked a running meteora and took Xavier down with a hurricanrana. Knight delivered a spinning backbreaker and made the cover, but Xavier kicked out a two. Avier sidestepped a springboard clothesline attempt and rolled Knight up for two. Xavier landed a thrust kick but Knight came back with a dropkick.

Xavier came back with a sudden hurricanrana that left both men on the mat. The fought to their knees and then to their feet as the crowd chanted “this is awesome.” Knight hit a series of forearms and Xavier fired back with a big forearm. Xavier took Knight down with a reverse slingblade followed by a running meteora. Xavier held on for the pin, but Knight kicked out at two.

Knight rolled to the outside and Xavier hit Knight with a dive through the ropes. Xavier rolled Knight into the ring and climbed to the top rope. Xavier went for a skytwister press, but Knight got his knees up. Knight hit a dropkick to the back of Xavier’s neck and then planted him with the Crash Landing. Knight made the cover and got the win.

Winner: Kevin Knight in 13:00

(White’s Take: This was a good match, a nice highlight for Dezmond Xavier, who has mostly been featured in tag and trios matches. Even as a heel, Kevin Knight mostly seems to be getting over by having good matches, and this was one of those.)

-They showed a video to promote the 12-man cage match at Forbidden Door, highlighting people actually physically making the cage in a factory. It will cover 1600 square feet, so it’ll be significantly larger than just the ring, which is good considering that twelve people involved.

-Triangle of Madness’ music played and Thekla walked out flanked by Julia Hart and Skye Blue. Thekla stopped with a microphone and took credit for making Forbidden Door feel like Forbidden Door. She lamented the companies playing nice, while she’s out flying to Japan and attacking the Stardom CEO. Blue added that she’s taking on Maika on the Buy-In, and can’t wait to show her what a “violent little thing” she is. She said the companies built the forbidden door, but now they’re going to watch it burn. She dropped to her knees as pyro blasted on stage and her music played. [c]

They returned from break as J.D. Drake was standing in the ring. The cut to last week where Tony Schiavone had to admit that Ciampa is better than Jericho and Ciampa attacked Jericho.

(3) CHRIS JERICHO vs. J.D. DRAKE

“Judas” played and they found a couple people singing in the crowd before Jericho actually made his way out to the ring. A good portion of the crowd even sang the chorus again after the music stopped playing. The bell rang 50 minutes into the show.

Jericho ducked a chop and delivered a few chops of his own. Drake caught Jericho with a back elbow and climbed to the top rope, but Jericho met him up there and delivered ten weak punches and a hurricanrana. Jericho hit an enzigrui and Drake rolled out of the ring. Jericho climbed to the top rope and jumped out of the ring onto Drake with a crossbody.

Jericho rammed Drake into the stairs before rolling him into the ring. Jericho ran into a swinging side slam from Drake. Drake made the cover, but Jericho kicked out at two. Drake hit an avalanche followed by a flipping cannonball on Jericho in the corner. Drake climbed to the top rope and went for a moonsault, but Jericho rolled out of the way.

They traded chops in the center of the ring before Jericho landed a Codebreaker. Drake struggled to his feet and Jericho drilled him with a running knee a la Ciampa. Jericho locked Drake into the Walls of Jericho and Drake had no choice but to tap out.

WINNER: Jericho in 5:00

(White’s Take: You’d hope being in there with a big guy like J.D. Drake would make Jericho look quick by comparison. However, this five minutes felt closer to ten.)

After the match, Jericho motioned for Schiavone to come into the ring. Schiavone obliged in his seafoam green tie, ill-fitting suit, and neon green sneakers. Jericho put the Walls back on Drake, forcing Schiavone to say Jericho is better than Ciampa. Jericho took a mic and said he’s been looking for Ciampa. He said he wanted to thank Ciampa for beating him, but he won’t want to thank Jericho for what he’ll do to him at Beach Break.

-Lexy was backstage with Divine Dominion standing with Thunder Rosa announcing that Olympia will be her tag partner in the title match on the Forbidden Door pre-show. Kross said Rosa’s facepaint must be seeping into her skull and Bayne added that they don’t care how Rosa feels, only how they’ll feel after they win. Rosa said they fight hardest when the odds are the worst. Rosa said her facepaint is heritage. Bayne said not to prepare for a match, but a sacrifice. Rosa took her shirt off and yelled at them in Spanish as Kross and Bayne walked offscreen.

(4) PERSEPHONE vs. BILLIE STARKZ – CMLL Women’s World Championship match

Bille Starkz made her entrance as they noted Billie winning an ROH title when she was 19. Persephone’s music played and she marched to the ring as they showed a replay of Persephone beating Julia Hart last week. Tony Khan was in the ring to hold the title, per CMLL tradition. The bell rang to start the match one minute into the second hour.

[HOUR TWO]

Persephone powered Billie into the corner before Billie took her down with a leg sweep. Persephone came back with a hurricanrana. Persephone took Billie down with a snapmare followed by a low shotgun dropkick. Billie went for a crossbody, but Persephone caught her and delivered a fallaway slam.

Billie caught Persephone in the ropes with a hotshot and then planted Persephone with a DDT on the apron. Billie took apart the commentary desk, climbed onto it, and hit Persephone with a senton onto Persephone’s back on the floor. Billie rammed Persephone into the barricade as they went to commercial. [c]

Back from break, Persephone powered out of a surfboard stretch and hit a knee to the midsection. Billie dodged a piledriver and slapped Persephone across the face. Persephone was upset and came back with a double arm suplex and a clothesline. Persephone dodged Billie Matrix-style and took her down with a kick. Persephone made the cover, but Billie kicked out at two.

Persephone set up for a German suplex, but Bilie elbowed her way out of it. Persephone caught Billie with a backslide, somehow with a bridge, but Billie kicked out at two. Billie hit a running knee and then climbed to the top rope. Persephone met her there and brought her down with a. superplex. Persephone held on and rolled into a second suplex, but Billie blocked that and delivered a neckbreaker across her knee.

Both women were down as the crowd chanted “this is awesome.” Billie went for a running kick, but Persephone caught her leg and executed a northern lights suplex into a pin for a two-count. Persephone attempted to climb the ropes, but Billie pulled her down by the mat. Billie climbed to the top rope.

Billie went for the flipping senton, but Persephone rolled out of the way. Persephone connected with a running spear and then hit the Razor’s Edge on Billie. Persephone stacked Billie up for the pin and the win.

WINNER: Persephone in 9:00

(White’s Take: This was a really strong match, with Bilie looking good in defeat while Persephone continued to look dominant. During the match, there was some guy randomly yelling, or yelping that was distracting and seemed to go on for most of the match. Hopefully they dragged him out of the arena screaming and tossed him into oncoming traffic, as it was obnoxious behavior. It would’ve been too much to expect the AEW audio team to make any edits even though the show was prerecorded.)

As Persephone celebrated her win, Shida hit her from behind with a kendo stick. Shida locked in her submission, but let go when Statlander, Harley, and Queen Aminata charged the ring. Harley, Persephone, Statlander, and Aminata had a stare down in the ring as Shida escaped up the ramp. [c]

(5) MISTICO & “SPEEDBALL” MIKE BAILEY vs. THE PREMIER ATHLETES (Tony Neese & Ari Daivari)

Mistico’s music played to bring out Mistico along with Speedball. Neese and Daivari were waiting at ringside for Mistico to finish his song with the crowd. The bell rang to start the match 17 minutes into the second hour.

Bailey took Neese down with a roundhouse, but Daivari hit him from the apron and then he and Neese beat Bailey down in the corner. Mistico entered, and he and Bailey took Neese and Daivari down with simultaneous headscissors. They rolled out of the ring and Bailey and Mistico set up for a dual dive, but Daivari and Neese dodged. Daivari hit Bailey with a DDT on the outside, rolled him into the ring, and made the cover, but Bailey kicked out at two.

Neese and Daivari hit Bailey with a double team lifting DDT. Daivari made the cover, but Mistico broke it up. Mistico took them both down with a springboard double back elbow. Mistico took Daivari and Neese down with a combination headscissor and arm drag. Mistico and Bailey hit simultaneous thrust kicks on Neese and Daivari, sending them rolling to ringside. Bailey and Mistico hit twin dives to the outside.

Neese distracted Bailey, and Daivari took Bailey down with a hammerlock lariat. Bailey flipped out of a double suplex attempt and hit Neese and Daivari with a sweep and a thrust kick. Bailey hit Daivari at ringside with a triangle moonsault as Mistico hit Neese with La Mistica in the center of the ring. Mistico held on with the armbar and Neese tapped out.

WINNERS: “Speedball” Mike Bailey and Mistico in 4:00

(White’s Take: I find it funny that Speedball’s attempt to take down the Callis Family failed immediately, so now he’s just hanging out with Mistico again. Fine match, muted response for Mistico’s entrance, although I suppose it was his second match of the evening.)

-They showed a video of Gabe Kidd in a stairwell, returning in the near future from injury, but at the mercy of the US government. He said Forbidden Door is a year-round event for him. He said he’s waiting for Shota Umino.

(6) JAKE DOYLE vs. ADAM PRIEST

Jake Doyle has his own entrance music and graphics, so good for him. He made his way to the ring followed by Don Callis. Adam Priest also had music and graphics as he made his way to the ring. The bell rang to start the match 25 minutes into the hour.

Doyle flung Priest around the ring. Priest did some pushups and tried to pump up the crowd. Doyla blocked a takedown attempt and tossed Priest again before hitting shoulder thrusts in the corner. Doyle delivered a suplex throw.

Priest attacked Doyle’s arm, but Doyle tossed him to the mat again. Doyle hit Priest with a rapid trio of shoulder blocks, but Priest caught him with a pair of dropkicks. Doyle hit a big shoulder block and regained control as they went to commercial. [c]

Priest blocked a punch and hit an armbreaker over the top rope on Doyle. Priest hit a swinging DDT from the top rope. Priest wrenched Doyle’s arm and continued to attack the arm. Priest attempted to hit the ropes, but Doyle stepped on Priest’s foot and clubbed him down. Priest came back with an armbar, but Doyle rolled Priest over, lifted him up, and slammed him to the mat to break the armbar.

Priest connected with an upkick and dodged Doyle in the corner. Priest landed a German suplex on Doyle and followed up with a DDT. Priest made the cover, but Doyle kicked out at two. Priest climbed to the top rope and jumped, but Doyel hit him with a. big right hand, swatting him out of the air. Doyel caught Priest with a big swinging side slam and made the cover for the victoy.

WINNER: Jake Doyle in 9:00

(White’s Take: I like Adam Priest, he’s very good in the ring, but most of this match was the Jake Doyle show. Fine match in which Doyle looked strong and mostly dominant, and had less trouble than Zack Sabre Jr. had with Priest last week.)

-They replayed the video from Dynamite of Maya World’s upsets and relationship with Mercedes, including Mercedes’ “Dreams don’t win championships” promo. [c]

-They showed a video of Willow training to return, saying the “comeback killer” has to make a comeback. She said she’s given up on being the best, which is subjective anyway. She said you have to make the most with what you have, but she knows what she’s made of.

(7) HYAN & MAYA WORLD vs. ATHENA & MERCEDES MONE

Hyan and Maya World made their entrance. Maya stopped to admire the Owen Hart trophy on the way to the ring. Athena’s music played and she angrily made her way out before Merecedes’ music played. Mercedes placed her Owen Hart belt from last year on the podium with the trophy. The bell rang to start the match 43 minutes into the second hour.

Hyan and Maya beat Athena and Mercedes into the corner as the bell rang. They hit Athena with a tag team gutbuster and then stacked Merecedes and Athena in the corner where they hit a running attack and an assisted cannonball. Athena and Merecedes rolled out of the ring where Hyan and Maya hit stereo dives to the outside.

Back in the ring, Maya took Athena down with a headscissor and a spinning heel kick. Maya hit a tiger feint kick on the corner on Athena. Mercedes threw Maya to the mat by the hair. From the apron. Maya rolled out of the ring where Mercedes rammed her into the apron. Back in the ring, Mercedes and Athena hit Amya with a double suplex. Athena made the cover, but Maya kicked out at two.

Athena hit Maya with a stiff knee and tagged Mercedes in. Mercedes executed a snapmare and locked Maya into a chinlock. Mercedes escaped but Mercedes hit a dropkick. Mercedes made the cover, but Maya kicked out at two. Maya slipped out of a double suplex attempt and made the hot tag to Hyan.

Hayan took Mercedes and Athena down with a double clothesline and then delivered a running kick and a back suplex to Mercedes. Hyan made the cover, but Mercedes kicked out at two. Mercedes dodged Hyan in the corner and they fought to the apron, where Athena caught her with a powerbomb onto the apron. Mercedes followed up with a meteora from the apron to the floor as they went to commercial. [c]

Back from break, Mercedes hit a backstage on Hyan and made the cover, but Hyan kicked out at two. Athena tagged in and delivered a standing senton . Athena made the cover, but Hyan kicked out at two. Mercedes executed a suplex, and held on for a second amigo, pausing to pump up the crowd, who chanted “Eddie.” Hyan countered the third amigo with a roll-up for a two count.

Hyan dodged a pair of knees from Mercedes in the corner and crawled to make the tag to Maya. Maya hit Athena with an enziguri and a running uppercut. Maya executed a cazadora roll-up into a double stomp on Athena. Maya made the cover, but Athena kicked out at two.

Maya ascended to the top rope, but Mercedes swept out her legs, sending her crashing to the mat. Athena booted Hyan off of the apron and tagged in Mercedes. They hit a combination codebreaker into a backstabber on Maya. Mercedes made the cover, but Hyan managed to shove Athena into the pile to break up the pin.

All four women were down as the crowd chanted “this is awesome.” Maya and Mercedes rose to their feet, trading forearms in the center of the ring. Mercedes blocked a pump kick and Maya charged into a boot as Athena made a blind tag. Maya hit Mercedes with a cutter, but Athena slipped in behind and hit Maya with a German suplex.

Hyan blindsided Athena with a running knee strike, leaving everyone down yet again. Hyan lifted Athena up for a double team maneuver as Maya hit the ropes. But Mercedes dragged Maya to the outside as Athena rolled Hyan up. Hyan reversed the roll-up for a two-count. On the outside, Mercedes put Maya into the Statement Maker as Athena hit a quick O-Face from the middle rope. Athena made the cover and got the win for her team.

WINNERS: Athena & Mercedes Mone in 15:00

(White’s Take: Good main event, and one of the only matches that seemed directly related to Forbidden Door. Good for Athena to pick up a win having lost the upset to Maya, but Maya looked strong in the end, taking down Athena and Mercedes as the show ended. Of course, wrestling logic implies that gives her almost no chance to win on Sunday, but that’s got to be about the same chance one would expect anyway.)

After the match, Athena pummeled Hyan before Mercedes locked in the Statement Maker. Athena added a half crab to the hold and Maya broke it up with a thrust kick to Athena and then caught Mercedes with a thrust kick as well. Athena and Mercedes escaped to the outside, but Maya hit them with a springboard moonsault to the outside.

FINAL THOUGHTS: A regular Collision that served less as a go-home show for Forbidden Door and more of a series of warm-up matches for the PPV. No results or storyline beats that will have any effect on the show. So, a regular Collision in that way. Good main event, otherwise fine matches, and a Jericho match, but anyone who skipped this will have no regrets or surprises on Sunday.