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VIP PODCAST 6/27 – VIP Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (4-5-2008): Mitchell in-depth on Ric Flair’s “Final Farewell” special on Raw, Michaels and Triple H behind the scenes machinations, Ole Anderson-Flair (85 min.)

June 27, 2026

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Apr. 5, 2008 episodes of the Bruce Mitchell Audio Show with guest host James Caldwell. They discussed these topics:

  • Full coverage of Ric Flair’s Final Farewell. Was this legitimately the last hooray for Flair? Why was Bruce surprised by the send-off and the Four Horsemen reunion on Raw?
  • The role of Shawn Michaels and Triple H in “making it right” with Flair’s final two weeks in WWE, plus the irony of Flair being stamped the biggest star ever, while the McMahon-created Hulk Hogan sits on the sidelines.
  • Bruce breaks down the history of problems between Ole Anderson and Flair, and why Ole was bitter about the wrestling business.
  • Comments on the start of the Michaels vs. Batista program on Smackdown.
  • WrestleMania weekend coverage in-depth

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