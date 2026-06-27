VIP PODCAST 6/27 – VIP Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (4-5-2008): Mitchell in-depth on Ric Flair’s “Final Farewell” special on Raw, Michaels and Triple H behind the scenes machinations, Ole Anderson-Flair (85 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Apr. 5, 2008 episodes of the Bruce Mitchell Audio Show with guest host James Caldwell. They discussed these topics:

Full coverage of Ric Flair’s Final Farewell. Was this legitimately the last hooray for Flair? Why was Bruce surprised by the send-off and the Four Horsemen reunion on Raw?

The role of Shawn Michaels and Triple H in “making it right” with Flair’s final two weeks in WWE, plus the irony of Flair being stamped the biggest star ever, while the McMahon-created Hulk Hogan sits on the sidelines.

Bruce breaks down the history of problems between Ole Anderson and Flair, and why Ole was bitter about the wrestling business.

Comments on the start of the Michaels vs. Batista program on Smackdown.

WrestleMania weekend coverage in-depth

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