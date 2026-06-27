FREE PODCAST 6/27 – WKPWP Tony Khan Media Q&A and Interview Classic with Justin Credible on Punk’s UFC 203 fight, Roman’s suspension, the Draft, Orton, more (134 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic podcasts, we jump back to ten years ago this week (6-23-2016) when PWTorch editor Wade Keller talked live with former WWE/ECW star “Justin Credible” P.J. Polaco about a wide range of topics with live callers including Roman Reigns’s suspension, The Draft, indy scene, WWE’s Cruiserweight tournament, C.M. Punk’s UFC 203 fight, the pending return of Randy Orton, and other current events with the insights of a veteran pro wrestler providing his perspective.

Then we present the Tony Khan AEW Forbidden Door media Q&A from this week discussing a range of topics including the challenge of work visas for Forbidden Door, wrestlers who are MIA, Maya World’s quick rise, Jack Perry’s contract status, injury update on Willow Nightingale, purchasing TNA potential, and more.

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